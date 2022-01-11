ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WHAT THE BUCK?: Live Deer Found In Back of Hatchback During Traffic Stop

By Goose
97X
97X
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police in Newberry, Pennsylvania shared a video that looks like it could've been used in an opening scene of Reno 911! back in the day. Two officers had pulled over a suspected drunk or drugged driver in their town of 15,000, but when they walked up to the vehicle,...

97x.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Police Find Live Deer in Trunk During Routine Traffic Stop in Pennsylvania

A routine traffic stop in York County, Pennsylvania, turned out to be anything but when police officers discovered a live deer in the trunk of the vehicle they’d pulled over. According to the local news outlet WJAC, police officers pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Old Trail Road and Old York Road around midnight on Jan. 4. Officers suspected the driver of being under the influence and approached the driver’s side window of the hatchback. Upon closer inspection, they realized there was actually a third passenger in the vehicle. It had four legs, a white tail, and was still very much alive.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdrb.com

ISP: $2 million of cocaine found during traffic stop in Putnam County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police recovered 115 pounds of cocaine worth around $2 million Sunday in Putnam County. According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 near the 41 mile marker around 5:45 p.m. Police said criminal indicators were detected and Putnam County Sheriff's...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
KSST Radio

Marijuana, Liquor, Synthetic Urine Found During Traffic Stop

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Douglas Cooper reported finding marijuana, liquor and synthetic urine during an I-30 traffic stop Wednesday morning. Cooper reported stopping the Alabama truck driver at 11:14 a.m. Jan. 12, 2022, after noticing the air brake lines for the semi trailer were dragging on I-30 west near mile marker 130. The trooper reported smelling a marijuana odor emitting from the cab of the Volvo tractor.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
kbsi23.com

2 Mayfield residents arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

GLASGOW, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Mayfield residents face drug charges after a traffic stop near Glasgow on Jan. 2. Glasgow police stopped a suspicious vehicle on KY-58 and KY-121 that was driving through the tornado damaged area on KY-131 multiple times. During the stop, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies conducted...
GLASGOW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Hatchback#Common Sense#Toys#Buck#Newberry Township Pd
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Police find 7 bodies, including multiple dead children, inside home

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Police find two teens dead after stumbling upon crashed car

Authorities in Texas are reporting that they discovered two death teens after finding a car crashed in the front yard of a home. The incident occurred overnight on Log Cradle street in Northwest Houston. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a 16-year-old dead inside of the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked At Walmart: Coroner

A man was found dead in a car parked at Walmart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities say. The man was found in his vehicle, which he is thought to have been living in at the East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner.
STAMFORD, CT
KREM2

'Covered in garbage and animal feces': 11 children taken into protective custody after Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains descriptions of neglect of children and may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised. 11 children were taken into protective custody after a rubbish fire broke out in the backyard of a house on 6th Avenue in Spokane on Sunday morning. Firefighters on the scene discovered the home was covered in trash, old food and animal feces, according to a report from a Spokane Fire Department lieutenant.
SPOKANE, WA
Gephardt Daily

Idaho man charged with murder, cannibalism after body parts found in microwave

CLARK FORK, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily/East Idaho News) — A northern Idaho man is facing multiple felony charges after police say human body parts were found in a microwave oven inside his home, EastIdahoNews.com is reporting. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says it first began investigating suspect...
IDAHO STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy