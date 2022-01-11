Boone Health adjusts visitor policy, requires medical-grade masks

A statement sent out by the Indiana Hospital Association says as of Thursday January 13, 2022, hospitals across Northwest Indiana have collaborated and will no longer go on bypass until otherwise indicated. Bypass, or ‘diversion,’ happens when hospitals reach capacity, prompting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to take patients to alternative facilities. The announcement said, “The hospitals of Community Healthcare System, Franciscan Health, Methodist Hospitals and Northwest Health are joining forces to create processes to ensure residents of our community have access to emergency services” noting the move is in response to the chronic high-volume conditions emergency rooms are experiencing across the nation and the Region. The unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases requiring emergency care exacerbates this situation, the hospitals said, and the decision is supported by the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Hospital Association.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO