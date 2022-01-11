ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone Health adjusts visitor policy, requires medical-grade masks

By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA − Boone Health has adjusted its visitor policy and will require medical-grade masks as a result of increased COVID-19 cases in the community. Effective Wednesday, patients will be allowed...

KOLR10 News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
Slate

Surgeon General on COVID: “Next Few Weeks Will Be Tough”

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned Sunday that COVID-19 infections are set to continue increasing in much of the country and the “next few weeks will be tough.” Speaking as the number of daily COVID-19 cases passed 800,000, Murthy said there was reason to be optimistic cases would decrease in some parts of the country but others are still set to see an increase. “The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace,” Murthy said on CNN’s State of the Union. “The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country. We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the coming days.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Surging Omicron Cases Hitting Hospitals, Schools And Workforce Hard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the county health department expressed concern that the percentage of COVID patients in intensive care units is now higher than  it was during the Delta surge. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) COVID infections have been wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and the workforce. On Friday, LA County Health said that hospitalizations are rising sharply, with an average of 629 more people with COVID-19 being admitted every day. “…all [COVID patients] require resource-intensive precautions, including isolation rooms, cohorted staff and PPE, and this does continue to represent a substantial strain on the the healthcare system, particularly in light of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSNB Local4

Howard County Medical Center announces a new visitor policy

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Howard County Medical Center announced a new visitor policy on Friday. HCMC officials, along with CEO Arlan Johnson, made the decision to change HCMC visitation policy to help try to protect their patients and staff within the facility. The change in policy is as follows:. For Inpatients:...
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
KTEN.com

Sherman business reacts after Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Some Texoma businesses say they lost workers who declined to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate issued by the Biden administration and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. But on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the mandate targeting companies with more than 100 employees,...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Department Of Health To Expand COVID-19 Testing Capability At Delaware County Site

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Health Department will expand a COVID-19 testing site in Delaware County, with help from the federal government. The site will be at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon, where a drive-thru test site opened this month. The department of health says a federal team will replace the team currently providing testing. It hopes to be able to accommodate 1,000 tests a day. That is more than double the previous capacity. For more information on where to get tested and to find a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.  
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
indiana105.com

Northwest Indiana Hospitals Unite in Response to High-Volume Emergency Visits

A statement sent out by the Indiana Hospital Association says as of Thursday January 13, 2022, hospitals across Northwest Indiana have collaborated and will no longer go on bypass until otherwise indicated. Bypass, or ‘diversion,’ happens when hospitals reach capacity, prompting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to take patients to alternative facilities. The announcement said, “The hospitals of Community Healthcare System, Franciscan Health, Methodist Hospitals and Northwest Health are joining forces to create processes to ensure residents of our community have access to emergency services” noting the move is in response to the chronic high-volume conditions emergency rooms are experiencing across the nation and the Region. The unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases requiring emergency care exacerbates this situation, the hospitals said, and the decision is supported by the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Hospital Association.
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Among Dominican Americans, a high response to Covid-19 measures

One of the nation's largest and growing Latino communities has responded well to Covid-19 measures, according to a new report. U.S.-born Dominicans and Dominican immigrants had a high rate of compliance with vaccination and other public health recommendations related to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study from The City College of New York’s CUNY Dominican Studies Institute and the CUNY School of Medicine published Wednesday.
PATERSON, NJ

