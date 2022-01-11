ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLAYER & PRINCE Mashed Together Is A Very Upbeat Kind Of Evil

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when you put together "Black Magic" by Slayer and "Let's Go...

metalinjection.net

American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Groom Performs Killer Original Metal Song For His Wife At Their Wedding Reception

Solo artist , who makes metal under the name SadSatan, performed a brand new song that he wrote for his wife Francesca Morell called "Till We Rot" at his wedding reception and it rules. Francesca looks thrilled, John looks like he's having a great time, and everyone wins! It's also nice that this tale of romance didn't include drinking each other's blood (that we know of).
MUSIC
metalinjection

VIO-LENCE Streams First New Song In 29 Years "Flesh From Bone"

After about a year of teasing (and a Dead Kennedys cover), Vio-lence is back with their new single "Flesh From Bone" off the coming EP Let The World Burn. "This is the first Vio-lence song I had written in close to 30 years," said guitarist Phil Demmel. "I wanted to keep some of those early Eternal Nightmare qualities intact but infuse a lot of what I've culled into my songwriting arsenal over the decades. 'Flesh From Bone' has the frenetic picking/fingering riffs and the solo trade-offs that are pretty old-school, and I'm also wearing my influences on my sleeve with a few Exodus and Slayer-inspired riffs."
MUSIC
metalinjection

BRICK BY BRICK Gets Violent With Puppets In New Song "The Hunted"

New York-based hardcore unit Brick By Brick is back with a skull-crushing new single "The Hunted." The band chose to display these acts of violence with a Paul Sharkey-produced puppet music video, and it's nothing short of a blast. Though you are going to want to mosh your room into dust… but also laugh. it's a tough balance to strike.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

TRIVIUM Streams 2007 Demo Of 2021 Song "The Phalanx"

Trivium's 2021 album In The Court Of The Dragon ended on the epic closer "The Phalanx," which it turns out has been sitting around as a demo for a long time. Trivium guitarist and vocalist Matt Heafy got on Twitch to stream the original 2007 demo of "The Phalanx" featuring quite a few different parts than the 2021 final product.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Prince + SLAYER = This

There are no words. But this did make my day brighter. Here is the first official trailer for the Foo Fighters’ horror movie, Studio 666. It’s…insane. →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MUSIC
metalinjection

COREY TAYLOR Confirms SLIPKNOT Will Release A New Album In 2022

Slipknot has been talking about finishing up a new album throughout a good portion of 2021. Now vocalist Corey Taylor has confirmed via Twitter that the album is indeed coming this year, as well as some "secret 'homecoming' plans" that have yet to be revealed. Oh, and the "ZvN updates" Taylor refers to are for his upcoming film Zombie Versus Ninja.
MUSIC
metalinjection

CARNIFEX Vocalist Guests On New WORM SHEPHERD Single "A Bird In The Dusk"

Worm Shepherd is celebrating the release of their new record Ritual Hymns with a visualizer for the song "A Bird In The Dusk" featuring Carnifex vocalist Scott Lewis. If you've ever heard Worm Shepherd before, then you know they didn't need any additional help getting heavier… but here we are. With this monster of a track on our hands.
MUSIC
metalinjection

NITA STRAUSS Becomes First Female Solo Artist To Have A Number One Single On Rock Radio

Nita Strauss' collaboration with Disturbed vocalist David Draiman "Dead Inside" has become the first-ever No. 1 single to top rock radio by a female artist. Strauss revealed the accomplishment via Instagram, which of course drew a very well-deserved round of congratulations. "IT’S OFFICIAL. I didn’t know this fact until a...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BRING ME THE HORIZON Posts Recent Intimate Radio Station Set

Bring Me The Horizon is now streaming their recent four-song set filmed live at the DTS Sound Space for Los Angeles radio station KROQ. The set included a heavier segment featuring the 2015 single "Throne," and a Q&A session with fans after the performance. The set runs as follows. 1:00...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

ILIUM Drops Powerful New EP Quantum Evolution Event

Ilium is now streaming their brand new EP Quantum Evolution Event. It's a galloping heavy metal ride that evokes the powerful sounds of bands like Into Eternity and Iron Maiden, though with maybe a touch more atmosphere than the aforementioned. In addition to Ilium'd core duo Jason Hodges and Adam...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

CULT OF LUNA Drops Gently Slow-Burning New Single "Into The Night"

Cult Of Luna is streaming their new single 'Into The Night" and it's not exactly what you're expecting. The band has dropped their usual pummeling sound for one laden with clean vocals, huge reverberated guitars, and swooping synthesizers. It's phenomenally good. "'Into the Night' is about the search for something...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: SHADOW OF INTENT Elegy

The future is fun, isn't it? Sure, we have a resurgent pandemic, global climate crisis, and a rapidly decaying social fabric, but we can also record epic symphonic music from home with nothing but a few cables and apps! Shadow Of Intent has kicked off 2022 with one of the most over-the-top symphonic deathcore albums of all time. Elegy is essential listening if you were one of those kids that spent high school rotating between Dimmu Borgir and Whitechapel. With flawless production and a masterful balancing of the two styles, it's a way to great start the new year.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

ONCE HUMAN Explores The Dark World Of Blood Diamonds In New Song "Erasure"

Once Human is now streaming the fourth single off their coming record Scar Weaver in the form of "Erasure." Vocalist Lauren Hart said the song is about the dark world of the blood diamond industry, and how despite regulations the practice is still happening in parts of the world. "'Erasure'...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ENSLAVED, THE OCEAN, ULVER, GODFLESH & More Contribute To LUSTMORD Tribute Album

Pelagic Records has announced a massive 9xLP/5xCD box set for Lustmord's 2008 album Other. The set features Other, the remix albums The Dark Places Of Earth and Beyond, and a covers album called The Others featuring Enslaved, The Ocean, and much more. If you're not into the box set, you can grab The Others as its own separate thing. The Others runs as follows.
metalinjection

Album Review: ENTERPRISE EARTH The Chosen

Enterprise Earth, which I learned a long time ago has nothing to do with Star Trek, seems to have gone through more lineup changes than the number of red shirts killed in all three seasons of the original Star Trek television series. Captained by lead vocalist, Dan Watson, Enterprise Earth has had a bit of a bumpy ride over the years, but certainly makes a strong statement with their newest record, The Chosen.
MUSIC
metalinjection

AUTHOR & PUNISHER's New Song "Maiden Star" Is Massively Sludgy

Author & Punisher is here to take you away to a far-off desert world with its new single "Maiden Star." Or at least that's what the song sounds like. With massive industrial percussion, floating synths, and dreamy guitars, Author & Punisher's upcoming record Krüller is sounding pretty damn good so far.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MESHUGGAH Announces New Album Immutable

After a mysterious tease about new Meshuggah music coming soon, we've finally got confirmation – Meshuggah will release their new album Immutable on April 1. The album was mixed by Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson, mastered Vlado Meller (Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, System Of A Down), and given fairly creepy artwork by artist Luminokaya.
MUSIC

