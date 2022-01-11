SLAYER & PRINCE Mashed Together Is A Very Upbeat Kind Of Evil

After about a year of teasing (and a Dead Kennedys cover), Vio-lence is back with their new single "Flesh From Bone" off the coming EP Let The World Burn. "This is the first Vio-lence song I had written in close to 30 years," said guitarist Phil Demmel. "I wanted to keep some of those early Eternal Nightmare qualities intact but infuse a lot of what I've culled into my songwriting arsenal over the decades. 'Flesh From Bone' has the frenetic picking/fingering riffs and the solo trade-offs that are pretty old-school, and I'm also wearing my influences on my sleeve with a few Exodus and Slayer-inspired riffs."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO