ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mrs Hinch fans share £1 secret to clearing blocked drains quickly & they swear it works every time

By Catrin Picton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gf549_0didyvp600

THERE'S nothing worse than a blocked sink - and worrying that you may need to call out an expensive plumber to fix it.

Well fret no more, as Mrs Hinch fans have the solution - and it costs just £1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvTSl_0didyvp600
Mrs Hinch can't take the credit for this hack as her fans suggested the tip Credit: F&F

Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, has gained cult status in the cleaning world after sharing her tips on telly and online.

The clean queen now has more than 4.2 million followers on Instagram and her fans have even created their own groups dedicated to cleaning.

Catherine Robinson asked the Mrs Hinch fans Facebook group: “Hi, our bathroom sink is really slowly draining.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

“Any suggestions for how to try and unblock it before I call a plumber? Thanks."

Fellow cleaning fans came to the rescue as her post quickly got over 130 comments and counting.

One of the top solutions was to: “Check the pipe under the sink, sometimes that can be the cause.

“Then get some baking soda and pour down the sink hole followed by white vinegar.

“Leave it for a few minutes and wash down with boiled kettle water - works a treat every time.”

High street beauty and cleaning shop Savers sell Clean+Natural Bicarbonate Of Soda for only £1, so there's no excuse not to try this hack.

Another had a similar solution which involved: “Half a cup bicarbonate of soda followed by half a cup of white vinegar.

“Leave for 30 minutes, pour down a kettle of boiling water.”

Using the same fail-safe ingredient, another suggested : “Lots of baking soda, then pour some vinegar on top of that then a kettle of boiling water.

“If it doesn’t work the first time, do it again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOiuu_0didyvp600
Have any bathroom sink spotless in seconds Credit: mrshinchhome/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oL8nV_0didyvp600
The nifty hack saved her hundreds of pounds Credit: Facebook / Megan Horne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xx3Fq_0didyvp600
Most suggested she use bicarbonate of soda to unblock her clogged sink Credit: Facebook / Megan Horne

For more cleaning tips, check out this mum's savvy hack that makes your clothes dry quicker & all you need is a bed sheet

you’ve been cleaning your mirrors all wrong – the 2p hack to getting them streak-free every time

Find out why you’re cleaning your house all wrong – expert reveals how to tidy a room in just five minutes

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Savers
Daily Mail

Inside Mrs Hinch's new Essex countryside home: Cleaning Queen gives a tour of sprawling 5-bedroom abode as she reveals decor plans including his and hers dressing rooms and a balcony extension

Mrs Hinch has given fans a tour of her new five-bedroom countryside home and revealed the decor plans she has for each room. The cleaning influencer, 31, revealed on New Year's Day that she had purchase her dream abode, dubbed 'Hinch Farm', with it recently been revealed she had been forced to move due to 'privacy issues'.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Common Shower Mistake That Could Be Making Hair Loss So Much Worse

Although it’s a common beauty issue to struggle with, hair loss will never be a welcomed problem. Stemming from a number of causes both natural and artificial, adjusting your hair care routine to account for thinning strands can make all the difference in allowing for regrowth and reducing the appearance of fallout to begin with. However, pinpointing the primary cause of your hair loss is essential for knowing which habits to change in order to prevent future fallout and allow your hair to grow back stronger than before.
HAIR CARE
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
PETS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
306K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy