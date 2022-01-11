ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workout and Give | Tips for your new year goal to exercise and be active

News 8 KFMB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if your workouts could help...

www.cbs8.com

SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
noisypixel.net

Piplup Exercises In New Official Workout Video; Beginner Routine

The official Japan Pokémon Youtube channel has shared a new video promoting Gold’s Gym, a fitness corporation. This particular video showcases beginner workout techniques that can be easily performed at home. Intermediate exercises will be showcased tomorrow, and Advanced techniques will be highlighted on January 6, 2022. It’s an admittedly cute way to motivate fans’ fitness lifestyles.
WORKOUTS
spectrumnews1.com

A personal trainer shares tips to stick to your fitness goals this new year

CLEVELAND — Many people commit to exercising more for their New Year’s resolution. Ricky Buoncore sees it every year. “I think it’s a popular New Year’s resolution because people get through the holidays, they’ve been maybe not living the most healthy lifestyle and the new year is just a nice starting point to make some better habits,” Buoncore said.
CLEVELAND, OH
KTRE

Tyler trainer gives tips on maintaining New Year’s resolutions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health and fitness are some of the top goals for people going into the New Year. According to a study by WalletHub, the average American manages to make it 36 days into the new year before they give up on their resolutions. Johnny Barrera, the owner...
TYLER, TX
Times Leader

To Your Health: Four tips to keeping your New Year’s resolution

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eighty percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February. That’s often because when we set goals, we rely on sheer willpower to reach them. And willpower alone does not lead to lasting change. To make your resolution stick, consider...
InsideHook

Our Preferred At-Home Workout System Is 20% Off in Time for Your New Year’s Resolutions

The at-home fitness market has exploded as a result of the pandemic. Fueled by our preference for working out from the comfort and safety of our homes, we saw rowers, bikes and digital gyms make their way into almost every dwelling over the past two years. And yet, for all the praise these systems receive, we continue to recognize two problems: at-home workout equipment is awkwardly large and undeniably expensive.
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

Five tips to help you stick to your New Year’s resolution

It’s early January, and like countless others, you’ve started working at your New Year’s resolution. Whether your’s is a specific race goal (to run your first 5K or tackle your first marathon), a process-related goal (to be more consistent with workouts or to start a strength routine) or is more health-oriented (to drink more water or eat less processed food), we want to make sure you’re successful. Sticking with New Year’s resolutions is notoriously difficult, so use these tips to help you stay on track all year long.
LIFESTYLE
Channel 3000

Tips for Making (and Keeping!) Your New Year’s Resolutions

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. With the holidays behind us, many people are beginning to think about their New...
LIFESTYLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tips to kickstart New Year's goals

It's a new year and many people around the world are looking to get back in shape – but the ongoing pandemic is keeping many indoors. Garrett Stangel from Live Balance Fit joins FOX6 WakeUp with tips on how to kick-start those New Year's goals.
FITNESS
fox16.com

Exercise in 2022: 4 ideas for switching up your workouts

(Baptist Health) – Another new year is here! If getting more exercise is on your list of resolutions, you’ve made a wise choice. Being active is important for your health and well-being. But, as you may know all too well from experience, while starting a fitness program may...
Mental_Floss

The 8 Best Fitness Products Under $50 To Help You Tackle All Your Workout Goals in the New Year

Contrary to what you may believe, getting—and staying—in shape doesn’t require you to spend a small fortune. In fact, you only need a handful of essentials to help you get started on your fitness journey. From resistance bands to wearable weights and more, some of our favorite at-home workout products cost under $50 (and are available to purchase on Amazon) and can help you reach your goals in the new year without ever having to leave the house—or invest thousands of dollars in devices, gear, or gym memberships.
WORKOUTS
WWLP 22News

Creating a healthy diet that supports your exercise goals

(Mass Appeal) – Nutrition and exercise are vital in achieving your overall fitness goals… and what’s the best way to achieve these goals? Getting diet and exercise to work together. Laurent Vitrac – a personal trainer and fitness expert – is joining us today to talk about creating a healthy diet that supports your exercise goals.
WORKOUTS
GreenwichTime

Get a Workout From Your Desk with This Pedal Exerciser on Sale

Everybody should exercise regularly to ensure a healthy, fulfilling life. But that goes even more for entrepreneurs, because exercise can be your biggest advantage. Frequent exercise can help improve your memory, focus, and attention — all things you need to be operating at peak performance when you're running a company.
FITNESS

