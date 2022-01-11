ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

All Magic Valley Rescues And Shelters You Can Donate To Jan 17th

By Courtney
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are so many places you can donate to help animals on January 17th. The nationwide movement to commemorate Betty White is happening Monday. If you want to participate we have a list of places you can donate in honor of the late icon. Betty White was a known...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

The 5 Best Dog Breeds to Own in Idaho

There has long been a debate about which is better cats or dogs, and there isn't much of a debate. The correct answer is dogs. Don't get me wrong, cats are enjoyable too, just dogs are better. I have always had one, and a lot of people I know have too. Living in Idaho now, I have learned that some breeds are not as well made for the conditions here. Dogs that lack fur, have short legs that must track through the deep snow, and ones that can't come inside to escape the cold don't seem to hold up as well here. It doesn't mean people shouldn't have short-haired, little dogs, but these breeds are the ones I would recommend when looking to add a furry family member.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Twin Falls County, ID
Lifestyle
City
Hailey, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
95.7 KEZJ

5 Best Places For An Anniversary Dinner In Twin Falls

A new year brings another year of birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. It is tough for a lot of people every year to know where to go for dinner. Do you go to a place that you met or both like, or do you choose to go to a fancy place that you may not normally go, and spoil yourself a little? There are multiple ways to go, but here are five great places in Twin Falls to go for an anniversary dinner.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? 10 Idaho Animals You Would Want as a Pet

What would you do? What would you do if you could have any wild animal from Idaho as a pet? To be clear, you can not do this, as wild animals are very dangerous, plus many are illegal to have as pets, but if you could have one, which one would you want? In this scenario, we will assume you can tame it and have the room to keep it, but what would you want? Would you go for cuteness and practical, or go for something big and fun?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

5 Things to Check Before Buying a Home in Idaho in 2022

Are you planning on buying a home in 2022, or know someone that is? There are a few things that you may want to look out for before deciding which home to invest your hard earned money in. Twin Falls, has a lot of older homes, and with it can come some problems that you may not be aware of or think to look at. The price and size of a home can sometimes take over our judgement and awareness, that we miss things we should have looked at before making that big decision. Here are some things you should look for before purchasing a new home this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an elk that fell into a window well in just two days. Beginning on January 7, conservation officers got a call about a cow elk that had a disk around its neck. The animal was found with a large herd elk making it difficult for officers to get to it and remove the object; the elk will be monitored in the next few weeks. Another call reported a bull elk that had bailing twine wrapped around its antlers, which was left alone as they'll fall off eventually. Another bull elk got caught in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was shot with a dart so officers could safely remove the items. The lasts call involved a cow elk that fell into a window well and couldn't get out on her own. After several hours of work by conservation officers and the homeowner, the animal was removed safely. In past years elk have gotten caught in various items around residential areas, including swing sets. One year an elk fell into the basement of a home in the Wood River Valley.
HAILEY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Cats And Dogs#Animal Shelter#Animals#Magic Valley#Charity
95.7 KEZJ

Inmates And Unwanted Dogs South of Idaho Give Each Other Hope

South of Idaho, inmates have new hope and purpose as well as their new four-legged friend. Unadoptable dogs are finding their new purpose and life in a program that places them with inmates to help them find their new forever home. This program has done wonders for both humans and animals alike, as they give each a friend and hope to find a better life.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. Mountain lions in the past have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said they've gotten many reports of pets going missing, possibly because they've been attacked by a mountain lion. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
95.7 KEZJ

Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Weird Al Yankovic Confirms One Boise ID Tour Stop This Spring

It's been a long time since Weird Al Yankovic graced the state of Idaho with his twisted, musical genius. The iconic artist has confirmed one date in Boise this spring for fans to get their fix. Weird Al Yankovic's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" will...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy