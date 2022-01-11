ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Ga Southern Offering Free Testing on Armstrong Campus

By About the Contributor
thegeorgeanne.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Southern will be offering free COVID-19 tests to students and faculty with an Eagle ID at the Armstrong Center, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. New students need to acquire...

thegeorgeanne.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegeorgeanne.com

Bulloch sees significant COVID-19 spike into new year

Bulloch County has an average of 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases daily for the first time since September. East Georgia healthcare center is distributing free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to businesses and organizations within their communities, according to the Statesboro Herald. These can be found at local pharmacies as well.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
nbc16.com

UO to offer free COVID tests to people with mild symptoms, starting Monday

EUGENE, Ore. - The University of Oregon will offer limited, free COVID-19 testing to people with mild symptoms, starting Monday. The effort by Oregon's COVID-19 Monitoring and Assessment Program "is designed to alleviate at least some of the burden area testing sites are experiencing amidst the Omicron surge." According to...
EUGENE, OR
urbancny.com

Syracuse University to Offer COVID Testing to Central New York Residents, Testing Will Continue for Campus Community

As announced a short time ago by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Syracuse University, in partnership with New York State, will begin offering COVID testing to Central New York residents, free of charge, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Stadium Testing Center. Hours will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday through Friday (closed Saturday). Testing will be available to the general public until Friday, Jan. 14. The University will continue providing testing to its campus community, including students, faculty, staff and the families of employees, at Kimmel Dining Hall. Hours for campus community testing are available at https://www.syracuse.edu/staysafe/get-tested/.
SYRACUSE, NY
KSBW.com

Hollister School District offers free COVID-19 test kits on Monday

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister School District is providing free COVID-19 test kits to families and staff members Monday. They are available at the district office, 2690 Cienega Road, with drive-through service until 4:30 p.m. There are additional test kits available at the Calaveras/Accelerated Achievement Academy campus or the R.O. Hardin campus until 3 p.m.
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wglr.com

VASD offering free drive-up PCR tests for students and staff

VERONA, Wis. – The Verona Area School District is offering a new way to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Beginning this week, free drive-up PCR testing will be available to all students and staff. Those looking to get tested can go to Verona Area High School, Monday through...
VERONA, WI
KYTV

Webster County Health Unit offers free drive-by COVID-19 testing

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many lined up in Webster County for free COVID-19 testing administered by state health officials. The Webster county Heath unit worked with the state to provide nextgen diagnostics to help meet the demand for testing as cases of COVID-19 rise. Health leaders normally test 15 to 20 people within a four-hour period daily. During the last week of December, the total surpassed 100 patients.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Cdc#College#Armstrong Campus#Georgia Southern#Eagle#The Armstrong Center#The University System#Omicron#Usg#Inkwell
kq2.com

Free COVID-19 testing offered to reach more areas

(ALBANY, Mo.) As long as COVID-19 continues to stick around, testing is necessary. And the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has paused ordering for at-home testing kits after a large increase in demand. But when you find testing locations, sometimes you have to wait in long lines. So...
ALBANY, MO
ClickOnDetroit.com

EMU offering free rapid COVID tests to school community

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is now offering free COVID testing to students, faculty and staff in order to help reduce exposure to the virus on campus. The school’s COVID Testing Center offers safe and accurate testing, said EMU professor and program director for the Clinical Laboratory Science Program, Dr. Lynne Shetron-Rama.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan offering COVID booster shots, testing on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – In an email to the University of Michigan community on Tuesday, school officials announced that community members and U-M affiliates can access pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics starting on Wednesday as well as testing. Community members may pre-register for appointments or walk-in. The university requires...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wbfo.org

Free COVID testing offered at SUNY colleges during winter break

Starting Tuesday, the University at Buffalo, Buffalo State College and several other SUNY and private college campuses will offer free COVID-19 testing in various communities across the state while students are on their winter break. Gov. Kathy Hochul made that announcement during a stop in Rochester Monday, when she gave...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
floridapolitics.com

CDR Health offers free COVID-19 testing to insured at Tallahassee clinic

The clinic has also expanded services by adding telehealth appointments and flu testing and vaccinations. CDR Health is offering free COVID-19 tests for people with health insurance at its Tallahassee clinic. The company opened the first private COVID-19 testing facility in Tallahassee in January 2021, but charged $35 to $135...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
crowleytoday.com

Free drive-through COVID testing offered

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Acadia Parish Health Unit at 1029 Capitol Ave. Testing is open from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Rapid Antigen and PCR tests are available. No medical evaluation is available; testing only. Those being tested must wear a...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
WKYC

Case Western Reserve University stocks campus vending machines with free COVID-19 PCR tests for students, staff, and faculty

CLEVELAND — Case Western Reserve University is making it easy for students, staff, and faculty to see if they have COVID-19. Classes resumed for the spring semester on Monday and instead of seeing snacks and drinks available in some vending machines on campus, they were greeted with the opportunity to get free COVID-19 PCR tests.
CLEVELAND, OH
wtva.com

MSU offers COVID testing to students and faculty on campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Another testing option is open to students and faculty at Mississippi State University. COVID tests are being administered in front of Newell Grissom Hall. This began on Thursday, Jan. 13. "This a great resource on campus," junior Calvinesha Johnson said. She got tested for COVID and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
FL Radio Group

Free Diagnostic COVID Testing Offered in Bath

Free diagnostic COVID testing for symptomatic residents is available at the Civil Defense Training Center in Bath on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 am – 1 pm. Steuben County Public Health says registration is strongly encouraged and an account must be set up prior to testing. Registration information can be found at www.steubencony.org/covidtests.
BATH, NY
cleveland19.com

Free at-home COVID test kits offered today in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits Saturday morning at 1867 West Market St. in Akron. The drive-thru distribution is happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last. According to a news release, the tests are limited to one...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy