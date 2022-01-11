Ga Southern Offering Free Testing on Armstrong Campus

As announced a short time ago by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Syracuse University, in partnership with New York State, will begin offering COVID testing to Central New York residents, free of charge, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Stadium Testing Center. Hours will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday through Friday (closed Saturday). Testing will be available to the general public until Friday, Jan. 14. The University will continue providing testing to its campus community, including students, faculty, staff and the families of employees, at Kimmel Dining Hall. Hours for campus community testing are available at https://www.syracuse.edu/staysafe/get-tested/.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO