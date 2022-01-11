Renewal by Andersen: New Year’s Sale on Windows and Doors!

The Ugg Tazz mule was by far one of my best purchases of 2021. After I saw Gigi Hadid wearing the platform slip-ons back in October, I knew I had to have them. I've been wearing them non-stop for the last two weeks, and they're my go-to for dog walking and errand running. The platform makes them feel like something a Bratz doll would wear, so I haven't hesitated to wear them out to dinner, too. These mules keep my feet warmer than my favorite pair of fluffy house slippers, and , and people have complimented me endlessly every time I wear them.

