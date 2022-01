Black Book Houston presents the Black Book Tours! Experience the culture & let us show you the best places to visit in Houston. Experience the culture and let us show you the best places to visit in Houston. Turn up with your friends as you tour the city and indulge in amazing food. With the Black Book Tour, you will enjoy brunch with your friends before the turn up begins, discover cool art and artists while paying tribute to Houston’s Legendary Icons, and of course support black owned businesses and brands while having a great time.

HOUSTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO