Knoxville, Tennessee rockers 10 YEARS have released a visualizer for the song “Déjà Vu” from the album “Violent Allies”. Guitarist Brian Vodinh states: “‘Déjà Vu’ is a song about trying to tune out the monotonous stuff we face in our everyday lives, and find inspiration in new ways. This relates to our songwriting process, but also to our personal lives as well. We can get stuck in the repetitive cycle of reading the same news, looking at social media, and hearing a rehashed version of the same stories over and over. Sometimes it feels good to check-out, turn off your brain, and connect to other aspects of life.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO