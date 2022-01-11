Displaying items by tag: sickle cell disease

Red Cross: National blood crisis may put patients at risk

CHARLOTTE — The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

Thursday, 03 June 2021 12:41

Red Cross, partners commit to building equitable blood supply for patients

CHARLOTTE — Today, the American Red Cross of Greater Carolinas will launch a virtual, three-part series happening throughout the month to raise awareness around blood transfusion needs for patients living with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is one of the few treatments to help alleviate the pain of this disease. For these patients, the blood donor match is more specific.

