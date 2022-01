The Noventa Strat delivers a lot of bang for the buck and could easily be a go-to axe for players who gig in a variety of situations and need one guitar that can do it all. Revolutionary as the Stratocaster was when it debuted in 1954, players seeking to improve its performance have often replaced the thin-sounding single-coil in the bridge position with a humbucker, or perhaps a P-90 – a single-coil pickup introduced by Gibson in 1946, about 11 years before the company started using its newfangled humbucking pickup on some electric guitars.

