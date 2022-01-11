ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz's act of cowardice

Republican Senator Ted Cruz walked back his comments calling January 6th a "terrorist attack"...

AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz aide weighs in on Tucker Carlson appearance, says he’s been ‘radicalised’

A former aide to senator Ted Cruz said the worst part of his widely criticised appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was not his “abject humiliation” but his clear radicalisation.Amanda Carpenter, who formerly served as Mr Cruz’s communications director, penned an op-ed published on Monday in The Bulwark, a conservative website, arguing that her former employer had been radicalised and that this became apparent when he apologised to Mr Carlson for calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.”She wrote that while she understood “the urge to dunk on Cruz,” that “what happened on Carlson’s show is...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Ted Cruz uses Fox News’s favorite conspiracy theory to redeem himself with the right

Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2022 got off to a rough start. His long-standing description of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as “terrorists” suddenly piqued the irritation of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson as the anniversary of the attack approached. Carlson blasted Cruz (R-Tex.) for that choice of words, prompting Cruz to appear on Carlson’s show, hat in hand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Ted Cruz’s humiliation made headlines. But his colleagues’ cowardice is more worrying.

It’s no surprise that Ted Cruz’s humiliation on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program last week received so much attention, especially among those who are not fond of the Texas senator (i.e., most people who know him). Cruz’s pleas for absolution from a high priest of the Trump cult were not only humorous, but also a chilling reminder of how the right is mythologizing the Jan. 6 insurrection, as my colleague Greg Sargent noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chris Cillizza
Ted Cruz
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Reaches New Level of Pathetic by Begging for Tucker Carlson’s Forgiveness Over Jan. 6 Comments

Ted Cruz committed a mortal sin in the modern Republican Party earlier this week when he implied the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was something other than the thing Democrats have been using to make former President Trump look bad. “We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” the Texas senator said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. “It is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.” Cruz was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Fox News#Terrorist Attack#Republicans#Trump World#Cnn
Washington Post

Ted Cruz again fails to navigate the right’s fury

Despite his 2013-era reputation, Sen. Ted Cruz’s ability to ride the tiger that is right-wing political fury has always been shaky. He came to Capitol Hill with the reputation of a guy willing to be a burr under the saddles of the establishment. It quickly became apparent, though, that Cruz’s representation of the far right was more a function of tactical savvy than an innate connection to the far right’s energy stream.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ted Cruz says GOP will impeach Biden if it retakes Congress — whether it’s “justified or not”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last week predicted that Republicans would impeach President Biden if the party wins control of the House in the 2022 midterms (as is widely expected). On the latest edition of his "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast released last Friday, the senator said he expects House Republicans to retaliate against the Biden administration for the numerous investigations Democrats launched into Donald Trump's scandal-plagued administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MySanAntonio

Ted Cruz's daughter 'disagrees with most of his views,' describes life in public eye

Texas Senator Ted Cruz's daughter revealed on her TikTok page that she disagrees with the politics of her conservative father. The page has since been made private. Caroline Cruz, 13, was asked by followers of her TikTok page @_caro_iguess_ what being the senator's daughter is like and she answered with a video detailing some pros and cons of having a parent in the public eye.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Senate Democrats block Sen. Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a bill proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, seeking to sanction companies tied to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The measure failed to reach the 60-vote threshold required to pass through the chamber with the vote held open at 55-43 as Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, had not yet voted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
ELECTIONS
The Week

Tucker Carlson's takedown of Ted Cruz might be the opening of the 2024 campaign

Did we just witness the first GOP primary debate of the 2024 election?. After losing the Republican primary nomination to Donald Trump in 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pretty clearly fancies himself the next man up for his party. Last month he pointed out that historically, "the runner-up is almost always the next nominee," citing the histories of Ronald Reagan, John McCain, and Mitt Romney. Cruz is clearly eager to be heir to that tradition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

