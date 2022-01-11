ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

No more tears! Waitrose becomes first UK stockist of onions that won't make your eyes water after being specially harvested to contain less volatile compounds

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Any home cook knows the eye-watering frustration of cutting onions.

But crying in the kitchen could become a thing of the past as Waitrose are set to sell a variety of sweet onion that doesn't reduce cooks to tears across UK stores.

Grown in the US, Sunions® are the first tearless and sweet onion variety, perfect for those with sensitive eyes as well as cooking in the kitchen with children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JLHP_0didvvQn00
Grown in the US, Sunions® are the first tearless and sweet onion variety, perfect for those with sensitive eyes as well as cooking in the kitchen with children

The mild flavour makes them perfect for use in cooking while they can also be used raw in a salad, Waitrose say.

Paul Bidwell, Onion Buyer at Waitrose told FEMAIL: 'We understand how a-peeling tearless onions are to our customers which is why we're delighted to launch Sunions in selected stores and via Waitrose.com from 18th January.

'Ideal for taking the tears out of the kitchen, the sweetness of this type of onion lends itself perfectly to a variety of dishes, from salads to hot.

Sunions rare created through natural cross-breeding rather than genetic modification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWeJ5_0didvvQn00
The mild flavour makes them perfect for use in cooking while they can also be used raw in a salad, Waitrose say.

Onions cause eyes to eater because the vegetable causes dangerous sulfenic acid to form in our eyes.

Why do onions make you cry?

Onions produce a chemical irritant known as syn-propanethial-S-oxide. It stimulates the eyes' lachrymal glands so they release tears.

While that may sound serious, the chemical will only ever irritate your eyes, it won't ever cause any permanent damage. Some people have more sensitive lachrymal glands than others,

Cooling down an onion will work - because the chemical is more potent at room temperature - or wearing goggles, but nothing else so long as the irritant has access to your eye.

However the amount of acid caused by the chemical that the onion releases is so small that it only irritates our eyes, which is why we often cry when chopping them up.

When an onion is cut, it has a natural defence mechanism that springs into action, producing a compound that irritate the eyes

By analysing the crystal structure of a chemical in the onion, a 2017 study found exactly how a particular enzyme in onions helps the tear-inducing compound take effect.

Sunions don't release as much lachrymatory-factor synthase – a volatile compound that forms sulphuric acid when it comes into contact with the water in your eyes, triggering the body to produce tears – when they're chopped.

Sunions didn’t happen by accident and are a product of more than three decades of farming, research and development.

Their website reads: 'Sunions are currently grown only in Nevada and Washington.

'Their tearless quality and incredible flavour profile that is consistently sweet, mild and crunchy is all thanks to a tightly-controlled brand promise that Sunions must be certified to be both tearless and sweet before shipping to grocery stores.'

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
The Independent

You won’t miss dairy in this vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin

A tarte tatin is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard – and don’t go to the trouble of making your own pastry, as the Bosh! guys recommend using a ready-made sheet from the supermarket.Vegan cheese and onion tarte tatinServes: 8 as a starter or 4 as a mainIngredients:7 mixed red and white onions (about 500-600g)3 tbsp vegetable oil1 tbsp dairy-free butter10 sage leaves1 tbsp sugar2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar20g smoked dairy-free Cheddar1 x 375g sheet ready­ rolled dairy-free puff pastrySalt and black pepperTo serve:Green saladMethod:1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Put a...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#No More Tears#The Tears#Food Drink#Onion Buyer At Waitrose#Waitrose Com
Complex

‘Tearless’ Onions To Be Sold In Waitrose Stores Across The UK

A new range of onion is being introduced to UK stores that are believed to prevent cooks from crying. Marketed as “tearless” onions, they’ve been described as a sweet variety of the vegetable that doesn’t “reduce cooks to tears.” The “Sunions” have been available in U.S. stores since 2018 but will now be available in Waitrose stores across the UK from next week.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Beast

Tearless 'Sunion' Onions Now Being Sold in the UK

'Sunions', the onions that are triple-tested to ensure they won't make you cry, have been available in the US now at select retailers like Costco, Aldi, and Kroger. Now, the ground-breaking innovation has jumped the Atlantic and made its way to the United Kingdom, as it's now being sold at Waitrose stores throughout the country.
SCIENCE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is fresh mozzarella worth the hype? Absolutely. Here are the recipes to prove it

Creamy smooth, buttery rich and as fresh as a chilled glass of milk, the varying forms of fresh mozzarella are one of life’s greatest joys. I’m not referring to the factory-made, plastic-wrapped blocks of mozzarella found in the dairy case. I’m talking about the soft, delicate mozzarella usually sold in liquid and housed with the specialty cheeses.  In a side-by-side comparison, I find that fresh mozzarella offers a much more satisfying flavor and texture than the regular stuff, which makes...
RECIPES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Sugar detox? Cutting carbs? A doctor explains why you should keep fruit on the menu

(THE CONVERSATION) One of my patients – who had been struggling with obesity, uncontrolled diabetes and the cost of her medications – agreed in June 2019 to adopt a more whole-food plant-based diet. Excited by the challenge, she did a remarkable job. She increased her fresh fruit and vegetable intake, stopped eating candy, cookies and […]
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heavy metals, chemicals found in many spices, Consumer Reports study finds

BOSTON — Spices are found in many kitchens and are called for in lots of recipes, but a study found certain ones -- may contain chemicals and heavy metals. Consumer Reports tested a variety of spices and herbs. In 31 products, the levels of lead were so high they exceeded the maximum amount anyone should have in one day. They tested everything from basil to turmeric across brands like Whole Foods and Walmart.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy