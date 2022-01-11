ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Captain Tsubasa 5 Cheats

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page contains a list of cheats, codes, Easter eggs, tips, and other secrets for Captain Tsubasa 5 for Super NES. If you've discovered a cheat you'd like to add to the page, or have a correction, please click EDIT and add it. Don't forget to add 2FA (Two-factor Autentication) if...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
altchar.com

Cheat makers are shutting down Battlefield 2042 cheats because "the game is dying"

Over the last couple of weeks, Battlefield 2042 player count on PC has taken a massive dip, resulting in a lower concurrent player count than previous games such as Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 1. Many game-breaking issues and missing features are just some of the reasons why players decided to give up on Battlefield 2042 and perhaps return after some substantial updates are released.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Upcoming ARPG Torchlight: Infinite Enters Closed Beta

Torchlight: Infinite is a new entry in the long-running ARPG Torchlight franchise coming to PC, iOS, and Android that also happens to be a sequel to Torchlight 2. While there is no release date beyond 2022, sign-ups for the game’s closed beta are now open. Those interested to participate...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Activision is suing a massive Call of Duty cheat maker

Call of Duty publisher Activision is suing a major provider of cheats for its FPS series. Yesterday on January 4, Activision filed a lawsuit against EngineOwning, a gigantic distributor of cheats for Call of Duty: Warzone. As recapped in the tweet below from CharlieIntel, Activision is seeking to put a stop to "unlawful conduct" in their games, through preventing the sale of "malicious software products designed to enable members of the public to gain unfair competitive advantages in the COD games."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nobody Saves the World Late-Game Gameplay

Ahead of Nobody Saves the World's debut on Xbox and PC on January 18 (including on Xbox Game Pass), IGN can exclusively debut late-game gameplay from Drinkbox Studios' new game. Two developers from Drinkbox highlight Nobody Saves the World's unique form- and power-swapping gameplay, and how mixing and matching powers can work via online co-op much later in the game, via this new gameplay. Drinkbox showcases the Path of Doom in this new NSTW demo, a series of arenas that players need to complete to get to one of Nobody Saves the World's later overworld areas, as well as the Ancient Mine and more. Highlights include a look at high-level gameplay using forms like the Necromancer and Robot, how their powers work and how they can interact, and how fighting in Nobody Saves the World's later gameplay can differ from early areas seen in past demos. You'll also get to meet some of the Thieves Guild, one of the three guilds that will be a source of sidequests players will encounter in Nobody Saves the World. Players will be able to switch among over 15 Forms in the full game, mixing and matching more than 80 abilities, some of which can be seen in this new late-game gameplay, while embarking on a quest to save the world, leveling up your Forms, and more. Nobody Saves the World is set to be released on January 18 on Xbox consoles including Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One, as well as PC. Drinkbox's new game will be available via Game Pass and includes an online multiplayer co-op for players on the same platform ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Nes#Tsubasa 3rd#Psg#Bayern Munchen
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Breloom. This Pokedex page covers how to get Breloom, Breloom's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Brazil
IGN

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Wiki Guide

Release Window Platform(s) This Uncharted 4: A Thief's End guide features a complete guide to the locations of the 109 Treasures, 36 Optional Conversations, 25 Journal Entries, and 23 Journal Notes and other collectibles. You can also find these in the Walkthrough. Or, solve any puzzle with the Puzzle Solutions guide. And after that, go for the Platinum with the Trophies guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends Arceus is Already On Sale Before Release

Pokemon Legends Arceus is almost here, and if you're looking to pick it up on release day, January 28, then you're in luck. If you preorder the game from Amazon right now you can save $5 on your purchase (see here). This is a remarkable deal, especially considering it's rare...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and what new features to expect

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy