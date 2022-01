Creating a company is never easy, but it is the ultimate form of self-expression—whether it’s the product or service you offer or the type of company. Every business is unique, and so is every company culture. But how do you go from a unique company to a great company culture that can grow with you? Well one analogy comes from one of my favorite small business customers, Antoine’s, which makes these incredible cookies. It might sound strange to go from culture to cookies, but hang on and I promise I’ll land the plane.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO