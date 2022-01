What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, especially if you're killed there. Nearly 25 years ago, Ted Binion was found by his wife Sandy Murphy, unconscious at the home they shared. An empty bottle of pills was next to his body. Sandy called 911, but it was too late. The story then takes a turn into buried treasure, an affair, two overturned convictions, and a case that has yet to be solved. Where is Sandy Murphy now? Dateline revisits the story of a gamble that didn't pay off.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO