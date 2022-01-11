Lewisville Resident Joins Millionaire’s Club After $1 Million Scratch Ticket Win

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — A Lewisville resident has claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Highland Lakes Chevron station, located along Stemmons Freeway, in Lewisville.

This latest Denton County winner has elected to remain anonymous.

The win is the fifth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Million Dollar Loteria game, which offers more than $381 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27.

So far in January, a winning Texas Lotto ticket, worth an estimated $16.25 million, was also sold in Denton County — in Flower Mound .

There was also a multi-million dollar win for a person who purchased a scratch-off ticket further south, in Lancaster .