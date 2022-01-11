ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville Resident Joins Millionaire’s Club After $1 Million Scratch Ticket Win

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqg4g_0didsM9l00

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — A Lewisville resident has claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Highland Lakes Chevron station, located along Stemmons Freeway, in Lewisville.

This latest Denton County winner has elected to remain anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MoAe_0didsM9l00

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)

The win is the fifth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Million Dollar Loteria game, which offers more than $381 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27.

So far in January, a winning Texas Lotto ticket, worth an estimated $16.25 million, was also sold in Denton County — in Flower Mound .

There was also a multi-million dollar win for a person who purchased a scratch-off ticket further south, in Lancaster .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Somebody Is Holding A $16 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Ticket

The Texas Lottery has announced that it has its first big winner of the new year, the problem is, the "winner" might not know that they have "new year, new money" yet. Before we get into that, the Powerball jackpot for tomorrow night (Jan. 5th) will be the 9th largest jackpot ever with a value of $575 Million Bucks! Someone in Texas was lucky enough to match all 5 white balls at the last drawing which won them a Million Dollars. The cash option will be for $409.3 million if you choose that option so get ready and get your tickets for a shot a half a billion.
TYLER, TX
fox4news.com

Denton County resident claims $16 million lottery prize

DALLAS - Someone from Highland Village in Denton County has claimed a $16.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot. The winner chose the one-time payment of just over $12 million before taxes. He or she purchased the ticket on New Year’s Day at the RaceTrac on Justin Road in Flower Mound.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
MassLive.com

Millbury man has ‘brilliant’ luck, wins $4 million prize scratch ticket after using favorite number to pick ticket

Millbury resident Robert Babbidge has become the first grand prize winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” scratch ticket game. Babbidge chose the $4,000,000 winning ticket using a bit of luck, according to the lottery’s website. Babbidge told the lottery his favorite number is nine and therefore chose bin number nine when he purchased the ticket at JT’s Corner Store in Millbury.
MILLBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Mound, TX
Denton County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lewisville, TX
City
Lancaster, TX
Lewisville, TX
Lifestyle
County
Denton County, TX
WIVB

Two $1M scratch-off tickets sold at Stewart’s Shops

(WWTI) — Two lucky winners took home $1 million after buying scratch-off tickets from Stewart’s Shops in New York. According to a press release from the company, one woman purchased a $1 million Bonus Word Cashword scratch in Ellenville. The other winning ticket was purchased from the Stewart’s Shops in Voorheesville on a Holiday Magic scratch ticket.
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Millionaire#Highland Lakes Chevron#Texas Lottery Commission#Texas Lotto
KESQ News Channel 3

Local 86-year-old shares lottery winnings with cashier who sold her the ticket

A local 86-year-old woman has gone viral on Instagram after a video shows her good deed. Every week, Marion Forrest stops at Duke's Mini Mart in Rancho Mirage to buy her Fantasy 5 lotto tickets, but this week was different. Forrest tells News Channel 3 that the cashier, Walter, was very sweet to her, helping The post Local 86-year-old shares lottery winnings with cashier who sold her the ticket appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
101.5 KNUE

One of the Last Remaining A-Frame Whataburgers is in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-Frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-Frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
mckinneyonline.com

Local couple bringing bread and bakery business to McKinney that promises to be both nutritious and yummy

After years of talking about it, a couple from Celina — facing an empty nest — knew it was the right time to bring their bread and bakery cafe to McKinney. Franchisees Mechelle Coate and Dustin Marks are opening House of Bread Bakery Café in McKinney with a soft launch planned for February. The new business will be located at 7551 Eldorado Parkway in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
97K+
Followers
18K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy