Teenager Crystal Rodriguez Shot, Killed In Drive-By While Asleep In Bed

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Crystal Rodriguez, 18, is mourning her loss after the teen was killed in a drive-by shooting while asleep in bed on Jan. 11.

“A woman lost her life at the hands of cowards that shot indiscriminately into a home with no regard for human life,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “We take all crime personally in the city. This strikes close to home because a young woman was asleep in bed. Again — I take it personally. I’m angry .”

It happened at a home in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue near the Dolphin Heights area just before 2:30 a.m. The bullet struck Rodriguez in her back. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they’re searching for the unknown suspects.

The motive and circumstances regarding Rodriguez’s killing are under investigation, and the Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214.671.3676 or via email: abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com .