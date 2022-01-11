ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Teenager Crystal Rodriguez Shot, Killed In Drive-By While Asleep In Bed

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Klad_0didsJVa00

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Crystal Rodriguez, 18, is mourning her loss after the teen was killed in a drive-by shooting while asleep in bed on Jan. 11.

“A woman lost her life at the hands of cowards that shot indiscriminately into a home with no regard for human life,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “We take all crime personally in the city. This strikes close to home because a young woman was asleep in bed. Again — I take it personally. I’m angry .”

It happened at a home in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue near the Dolphin Heights area just before 2:30 a.m. The bullet struck Rodriguez in her back. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they’re searching for the unknown suspects.

The motive and circumstances regarding Rodriguez’s killing are under investigation, and the Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214.671.3676 or via email: abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Red Oak Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Deadly Hit-And-Run

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Red Oak man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of another person. Stoney Jewell Ellis, 44, plead guilty to the offense of Accident Involving Death on January 14, 2022. He admitted that he had previously been convicted of a felony and agreed to a 25-year prison sentence. Stoney Jewell Ellis, 44 of Red Oak was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run. (credit: Ellis County DA’s Office) On August 7, 2016 at about 11:30 p.m., Albert Record was riding his bicycle on Ovilla...
RED OAK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Police: Driver Suffered Medical Condition Before Crashing Into Side Of Hurst Fire Station

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst police officers now say a medical condition caused a driver to slam into Hurst Fire Station #1 on Jan. 4. (courtesy: Hurst Police Department Facebook) The fire station is located at 2100 Precinct Line Road. Apart from the driver, no one else was injured. This crash caused a major power outage in the area that took several hours to correct.
HURST, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting At His Brother

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man was arrested on Thursday, Jan 13 after police said he began firing a gun at a man believed to be his brother. At about 11:53 a.m., Fort Worth Police responded to a shooting call at the Rosa’s Cafe at 7451 McCart Avenue. The victim had been shot at several times near the corner of the property and tried to run towards a nearby Walmart, where several more shots were fired at him. The shooter is believed by police to be the victim’s brother and was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Information on the victim’s injuries and condition were not available. No information about the suspect was available either.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 Killed, Another Critically Injured In Suspected Street Racing Crash On Green Oaks Blvd

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 45-year-old woman now faces two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death after t-boning another car, allegedly causing its driver to die. Priscilla Rodriguez (credit: Arlington Police Department) The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of W Green Oaks Boulevard and Lee Drive happened on Jan. 11. Police said Priscilla Rodriguez was driving her Porsche Cayenne nearly 80 miles per hour when she hit the Honda Accord driven by the 30-year-old victim. The posted speed limit on that stretch of W Green Oaks Blvd is 45 miles per hour. A 20-year-old passenger in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating After Man Shot To Death At Overlook Ranch Apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after man was killed at the Overlook Ranch Apartments on Jan. 12. The victim, a Latin male, was found just before 8 p.m. at the apartments located at 3440 Timberglen Road. He was lying on the ground in the apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Det. C. Walton with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Judge: No Reason To Charge Texas Mom Who Allegedly Put Son In Trunk To Avoid COVID Exposure

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A judge has ruled there is no probable cause against a Texas mother who allegedly put her son in the trunk of the car to avoid being exposed to COVID-19. Sarah Beam, 41, was charged with endangering a child after she allegedly placed her 13-year-old son, who had COVID, in the trunk to avoid being exposed while she went to a testing site, according to a warrant from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Drive By Shooting#Crime
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Willie Clyde Nelson Jr. 2 Days Before Christmas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who killed Willie Clyde Nelson Jr., 56, on Dec. 23. Nelson was killed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on 8155 S. RL Thornton Frwy in the north area of a parking lot. The Vehicle Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective R. Rodriguez at 214-671-0011 or via email at ricardo.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian Killed Trying To Cross Highway At I-30 And Jim Miller Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian was killed in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 when a Dodge Charger hit him on eastbound I-30 at Jim Miller Rd. The car’s driver did stop. Ten minutes after the incident, eastbound I-30 at St. Francis was shut down for the investigation. Traffic was diverted to Jim Miller Rd.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 Killed In Rollover In Fort Worth, Loop 820 Northbound Service Road Remains Shut Down

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash off Loop 820 at Wilbarger in Fort Worth Wednesday evening, Jan. 12. Fort Worth Police said he was speeding and driving erratically when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from it. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. The northbound lanes of Loop 820 were closed temporarily. The service road where the vehicle ended up remained closed as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rollover crash off Loop 820 in Fort Worth (Chopper 11). The vehicle rolled over an embankment and came to rest of the service road. The Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Oath Keepers Founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes Detained In Federal Custody Following Seditious Conspiracy Arrest; Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elmer Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers, remained in federal custody Friday after he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of seditious conspiracy and other counts in connection with the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year. Federal prosecutors asked Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson to detain Rhodes, who then set a detention hearing at the federal courthouse in Plano Thursday morning. At the hearing, the judge will consider the evidence before deciding whether to release Rhodes. The FBI arrested Rhodes at a house in Little Elm Thursday, Jan....
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist Killed In 3 Vehicle Crash Near Country Squire Lane

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist was killed on Jan. 13 in the 4800 block of FM 1187 near Country Squire Ln. in south Tarrant County. The crash involved three vehicles, a Lincoln SUV, a Toyota SUV and a Kawasaki motorcycle. The initial investigation indicated a crash happened in the westbound lanes resulting in one of the vehicles striking a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound. The motorcycle driver died at the scene. The investigation is on-going. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Respond To Hostage Situation At Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS, FBI agents, and Colleyville Police are in the area of the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road conducting SWAT operations. Keller Police SWAT and Dallas ATF agents were called in to assist as well. This is around Congregation Beth Israel.  Residents in the area are being evacuated, but police believe there is no threat to the public. There are no injuries being reported at this time. A Facebook live feed from Congregation Beth Israel was on when the incident started to unfold. Shabbat services were being streamed at the time according to the Congregation’s website. The man could...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
97K+
Followers
18K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy