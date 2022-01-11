ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department forms new domestic terrorism unit

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Justice Department is establishing a new domestic terrorism unit to combat the threat that has more than doubled in the past two years, the head of the agency's National Security Division said...

Comments / 59

Tellittomynuts
5d ago

so what I'm hearing is that if the government doesn't like your beliefs there going to label you threat and arrest you as a domestic terrorist. Good thing there doing this before this years election there going to need all the help they can get if they try stealing another one.

9
The Queen Bitch
5d ago

but my question is are these people or whatever they are in the domestic terrorist task force going to protect us from the terroristic politicians that we have up there cuz there's a shitload of them on both sides🤔

5
RADIO SPOT ●
5d ago

Also The National Guard Should Be Able To Respond To Domestic Terrorism Without Being Called By The President.

8
Related
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
Fox News

Lindsey Graham calls Texas synagogue hostage situation part of a 'religious war'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., explained the deeper implications of the Texas synagogue hostage crisis Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Conservatism is on the rise, liberalism is on the run. And why is that? The Taliban are now back in charge of Afghanistan. We've got the highest inflation in 40 years. We've had the most illegal immigrants crossing in the history of the country. And crime is rampant. The Biden administration looks like my face. They've had a heck of a terrible year. And from a political perspective, Donald Trump is more viable for 2024 than Joe Biden and any other Republican.
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
The Independent

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
