Justice Department forms new domestic terrorism unit

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., explained the deeper implications of the Texas synagogue hostage crisis Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Conservatism is on the rise, liberalism is on the run. And why is that? The Taliban are now back in charge of Afghanistan. We've got the highest inflation in 40 years. We've had the most illegal immigrants crossing in the history of the country. And crime is rampant. The Biden administration looks like my face. They've had a heck of a terrible year. And from a political perspective, Donald Trump is more viable for 2024 than Joe Biden and any other Republican.
Comments / 59