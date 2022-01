The Tesla Model S offers some of the most impressive real-world performance around and has become the poster-child for the potential of EV vehicles. Despite its heavy curb weight, the Model S is capable of explosive acceleration thanks to its instant torque delivery and all-wheel drive system. That's all cool, but dropping a V8 under the hood is way cooler. Back in 2020, we reported on Rich Rebuild's plan to drop a 6.2-liter V8 out of a Chevrolet Camaro into a water-damaged Model S. At the end of last year, the car lovingly referred to as "Ice-T" finally took to the road and even made an appearance at the 2021 SEMA auto show. In the last video, the team behind this car mentioned that it required a dyno tune to get everything running perfectly. That video has finally arrived.

