Dear Carolyn: My partner has a lot of anxiety in their life. This manifests in a lot of fear, a lot of control, and uncontrolled emotional outbursts. When an outburst happens, the excuse is stress. When there is an explosion at the kids, it’s because they “just won’t do what I ask.” The pandemic has been an exceptional challenge, as hand sanitizer has been a constant in our lives since the before times.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO