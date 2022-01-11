ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Michel Pereira to face newcomer Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 46

By Guilherme Cruz
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC signed Andre Fialho as a short-notice replacement for Muslim Salikhov against welterweight Michel Pereira at Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 46, multiple people with knowledge of the change told MMA Fighting. ESPN...

www.mmafighting.com

