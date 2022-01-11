Michel Pereira to face newcomer Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 46

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said he will not fight in the UFC again unless he receives a new deal.Ngannou has long expressed dissatisfaction with his pay in the mixed martial arts promotion and has recently pushed for a boxing match with Tyson Fury.The French-Cameroonian is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time when he takes on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane next week, in what could be Ngannou’s last fight in the UFC.UFC president Dana White suggested that Ngannou, 35, must see out one more bout if he beats Gane in the main...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO