Quavo Wants Drake to Pay Up After Winning National Championship Bet on Georgia: ‘I Need My Chips With Dip’

Chlöe Bailey and Gunna were spotted holding hands at a Lakers game which have sparked dating rumors between the two once again. The ShadeRoom posted a video of the pair seen walking out together hand-in-hand after the NBA game. This is not the first time the two have been spotted out together. Back in October, the two were seen together at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gunna addressed the rumored relationship, “We’re not dating,” he said at the time per Uproxx. “That was just like a date, though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.” However, fans aren’t buying it. Gunna’s album Drip Season 4 slated to drop Friday, Jan. 7 includes a feature from the songstress on the track “You & Me” which fans are predicting will allude to an alleged relationship between the two.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO