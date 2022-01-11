ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quavo Wants Drake to Pay Up After Winning National Championship Bet on Georgia: ‘I Need My Chips With Dip’

By Brenton Blanchet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like their collab insists, Quavo Drake to walk it like he talks it. The Migos MC called out the Certified Lover Boy—jokingly, of course—on Instagram Stories on Monday night after the Georgia Bulldogs beat out the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 at the College Football National Championship....

