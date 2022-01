If you want to watch the most recent installment of the fantasy drama but can’t remember everything that has happened, here’s a quick recap. With the recent release of its second season, the Netflix series “The Witcher” gives fans a long-awaited end-of-year pleasure after the release of Season 1 at the end of 2019. The new season was released earlier last month, immediately picking up in the storyline where Season 1 left off. But after nearly two years of waiting, a lot of Season 1 might need a recap, especially with the convoluted culmination of three separate timelines that brought Season 1 together and formed the basis of Season 2.

