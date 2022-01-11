ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hungary sets April 3 election with PM Orban facing united opposition

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian President Janos Ader has set a parliamentary election for April 3 with a referendum on LGBTQ issues to be held on the same day, the president’s office said on Tuesday. For the first time since taking power in a 2010 landslide, conservative nationalist...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Portugal's election campaign begins under pandemic limits

The official two-week campaigning period for Portugal’s Jan. 30 general election kicked off Sunday, but there will be none of the large flag-waving rallies usually associated with the buildup to the ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.The vote comes two years ahead of schedule after parliament in November rejected the minority Socialist government’s 2022 state budget and the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called an early election.The state budget is particularly important now because it sets out how billions of euros in European Union aid to recover from the pandemic will be spent.The ballot will elect 230...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Serbia votes in referendum on constitutional changes

Serbia held a referendum Sunday on constitutional amendments that the populist government says are needed for the Balkan country to advance in a bid to join the European Union The ballot focuses on the changes in the election of judges and prosecutors that authorities say are aimed at boosting their independence in the country where the judiciary is widely seen as corrupt and politically controlled.The referendum has been hailed by the United States the European Union and some Western countries as a step in the right direction. But critics at home say the changes are insufficient. Some...
POLITICS
The Independent

French presidential candidate says strong EU borders needed

French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse stressed the need for strong European borders Friday, during a visit to Greece that will also see her visit a camp for asylum seekers on an Aegean island used by migrants to enter Europe from neighboring Turkey Pecresse, the presidential candidate for the conservative Republicans party is seen by many as the most significant challenger to centrist President Emmanuel Macron — who is expected to run for re-election in April even though he's has not formally announced it.“There is no Europe without borders, and the question of borders is absolutely key today to building...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliament

With a European Union flag draping the coffin, Italy conducted a state funeral Friday for David Sassoli the EU parliament's president who died earlier in the week. Top EU officials including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel attended the service in Holy Mary of the Angels church in Rome s Republic Square. Also present were Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Mario Draghi Sassoli, 65, died in an Italian hospital on Tuesday. He had suffered for months from poor health following pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria and abnormal functioning of his...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Opposition#United Front#Racism#Reuters#Lgbtq#Fidesz Party#Christian#European Union#The Democratic Coalition#Socialists#Hungarians
Reuters

Slovak government approves defence treaty with United States

PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government has approved a defence agreement with the United States, setting the framework for potential use of its air bases by its NATO partner but not leading to any concrete deployments, ministers said on Wednesday. The agreement, which the Slovak government said follows similar...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Hungary sets a date for referendum on controversial LGBTQ law

Hungary will hold a referendum in April on its controversial law that bans educational materials and programs for children that are considered to promote homosexuality and gender reassignment, the government announced Tuesday. The law, which effectively prohibits any discussion of LGBTQ themes in schools, was widely criticized by the opposition...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Trump plays kingmaker in Hungary with endorsement of Orban

Former President Donald Trump doesn’t just have his sights set on the U.S. midterm elections this fall. The former president on Monday offered a full-throated endorsement for longtime Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a polarizing figure in Europe whom Trump adviser Steve Bannon once referred to as “Trump before Trump.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Hungary
The Independent

Ex-leader Poroshenko to go to Ukraine to face charges

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he is returning to Ukraine to fight treason charges — even though he views them as politically motivated — because he believes that fighting them is part of his defense of national unity.Poroshenko spoke Sunday at a news conference in Warsaw hours before he is to fly Monday from the Polish capital to Kyiv Ukraine, where he is to face the allegations in court.A prosecutor has alleged that Poroshenko, one of Ukraine's richest businessmen, was involved in the sale of large amounts of coal that helped finance Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine ex-leader vows to return to fight 'Russian aggression'

Ukraine's former leader Petro Poroshenko was expected Monday to return from Europe despite the risk of arrest, as he vowed to help protect the ex-Soviet country from a possible Russian invasion. Poroshenko, who served as president between 2014 and 2019, was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December. He said he would come home on Monday, stressing Ukraine could be facing the "greatest" security risk in 30 years and adding he wanted to help the government of Volodymyr Zelensky despite their differences. Tensions are at an all-time high between the West and Russia, which Ukraine accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine says Russia waging ‘hybrid war’ after cyberattack on government websites

Ukraine has accused Russia of mounting a “hybrid war” after a massive cyberattack left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.As around 100,000 Russian troops gather near the border, the country has been “building up its forces” online too, the Ukrainian government said. Officials in Kiev say they have evidence Moscow was behind the attack, which knocked out key government websites on Friday.Tensions are high on the Ukrainian border, where the threat of a Russian invasion looms. Diplomatic talks to resolve the standoff appear to have stalled, and the US has suggested Moscow is preparing for...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy