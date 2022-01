Rashaad Penny finished the year as the best runner over the final five weeks of the NFL season. It wasn’t particularly close, either. Penny’s spontaneous combustion of productivity sends him into the 2022 season as the most intriguing running back in the league. We know what Jonathan Taylor can do over a full season, we know what Derrick Henry can do, but what exactly is it that Penny could do over 17 games at this level?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO