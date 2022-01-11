ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Robert Hagg: Still out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hagg (undisclosed) won't be an option against the Lightning on Tuesday but could return for Thursday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Ruled out for Monday

Girgensons (upper body) will not play in Monday's contest against Detroit, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald on Sunday. Girgensons will remain sidelined for the Sabres' second-consecutive contest against Detroit. The 28-year-old has averaged 15:22 of ice time -- 1:36 during the power play -- and has recorded 12 points over 33 appearances this season. He is questionable for Tuesday's game against Ottawa.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Zero help from teammates

Dell made 35 saves in a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Saturday. This loss wasn't on Dell -- none of his teammates showed up to help. Even his teammate Robert Hagg told reporters post game, "[Dell] is the only guy who can feel good about himself tonight." Don't expect any fantasy miracles from Dell -- the Sabres are in the league's bottom-five teams and are headed for yet another lottery draft pick. One man cannot save this squad.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Predators#Wgr Sports Radio 550
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: Looks like Tuesday's Sabres-Senators game will be in an empty building

The Ottawa Senators will turn back the clock Tuesday night. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Unless there’s a change of heart by the National Hockey League, it would appear the game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Canadian Tire Centre will go ahead without any fans in the stands for the first time this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Heat's KZ Okpala: Still out Saturday

Okpala (wrist) is out Saturday against the 76ers. Okpala will be forced to miss an eighth consecutive game due to a wrist injury. His next chance to play will be Monday against Toronto.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Wendell Carter: Still out Monday

Carter (hamstring) is out Monday against the Trail Blazers. Carter will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game due to left hamstring soreness. Chuma Okeke should continue to take on a starting role.
NBA
bostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Are We Beginning To Feel Differently About Boston Bruins? |BHN+

BOSTON – Are we all beginning to feel a little differently about the Boston Bruins these days?. It was perfectly understandable for everybody from fans, to management, to media and to even the players themselves to feel a little unsure about the Black and Gold in the first three months of a regular season where the B’s struggled through continuous rounds of adversity.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Still out Saturday

Smart (COVID-19 protocols) is out Saturday against the Bulls. Smart was placed in the league's health and safety protocols ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers, and he'll be forced to miss another contest Saturday. Dennis Schroder and Payton Pritchard should see increased roles once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Unleashes barrage in loss

Ovechkin finished with one goal on seven shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Ovechkin has put together a complete resurgence this season, knocking in his 26th goal past Thatcher Demko on the power play in the first period Sunday. The veteran scorer is up to 13 points with the man advantage this season and has logged 54 points in 39 games overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Joins big club

Hammond was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Friday. Cam Talbot is still sidelined with a lower-body injury, so Hammond will serve as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup for Friday's game against Anaheim. Hammond will likely return to the taxi squad as soon as Talbot is cleared to return.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy