NHL

Jets' Ville Heinola: Tests positive for COVID-19

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Heinola was assigned to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Agent's Take: An inside look at postseason pay and how Antonio Brown can still benefit from Bucs' success

Wide receiver Antonio Brown effectively ended his tenure with the Buccaneers in dramatic fashion. He made a shirtless exit from MetLife Stadium during the middle of a Week 17 game against the Jets. Brown was released a few days later. Despite an acrimonious departure, Brown has a financial interest in Tampa Bay making a deep playoff run. If the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions, Brown will get $215,000 because of the way money gets allocated during the postseason.
NFL
Ville Heinola
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Unleashes barrage in loss

Ovechkin finished with one goal on seven shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Ovechkin has put together a complete resurgence this season, knocking in his 26th goal past Thatcher Demko on the power play in the first period Sunday. The veteran scorer is up to 13 points with the man advantage this season and has logged 54 points in 39 games overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Joins big club

Hammond was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Friday. Cam Talbot is still sidelined with a lower-body injury, so Hammond will serve as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup for Friday's game against Anaheim. Hammond will likely return to the taxi squad as soon as Talbot is cleared to return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Zac Taylor hits Cincinnati bar to deliver game ball to fans after snapping playoff victory drought

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded their first playoff victory in 31 years on Saturday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19. It came down to the very last play, as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr faced a fourth-and-goal from the Bengals' 9-yard line. When Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt stepped in the passing lane to intercept Vegas' last gasp, Paul Brown Stadium went absolutely bonkers.
NFL

