ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bearcats 2022-23 National Championship Odds Released

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVE6t_0didoRte00

UC has the best odds of any Group of 5 school.

CINCINNATI — One college football season ends, and the anticipation for another begins. BetOnline unveiled championship odds for the 2022 season.

The oddsmakers have Cincinnati at 66/1 following the loss of a major group of players that helped lead the team to the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati is the only Group of 5 school with odds better than 100/1.

The Bearcats open their 2022 campaign with a road-battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 3. Check out the top contenders below.

Odds to Win 2022 NCAAF Championship

Alabama 7/2

Clemson 4/1

Georgia 4/1

Ohio State 13/2

Oklahoma 15/2

Iowa State 25/1

Florida 28/1

Notre Dame 28/1

USC 33/1

LSU 40/1

North Carolina 40/1

Oregon 40/1

Texas 40/1

Texas A&M 40/1

Wisconsin 40/1

Miami (FL) 50/1

Michigan 50/1

Penn State 50/1

Washington 50/1

Cincinnati 66/1

Oklahoma State 66/1

Auburn 80/1

Arizona State 100/1

Indiana 100/1

Iowa 100/1

Kentucky 100/1

Ole Miss 100/1

Pittsburgh 100/1

Tennessee 100/1

UCLA 100/1

West Virginia 100/1

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal

Three Man Weave: UC Loses to Memphis 87-80 in Wild AAC Battle

Report: Bearcats Defensive Lineman Jabari Taylor Returning for 2022 Season

Bearcats Land Preferred Walk-On Commitment from 2022 Tight End Jesse Meyer

Watch: Desmond Ridder Says Goodbye to UC

Bearcats Safety Ja'Von Hicks Returning to Cincinnati for Another Year

Former UC Quarterback Ben Bryant Announces Transfer Back to Cincinnati

Bearcats Offer 2023 Hybrid Defender Rohan Davy

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

Report: Myjai Sanders Declaring for NFL Draft

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Report: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Entering 2022 NFL Draft

Ivan Pace Jr. Transferring to UC, Joins Brother, Fellow Linebacker Deshawn

Final Huddle: Bearcats Fall to Alabama 27-6 Ending a Magical Season

NFL Scout: Desmond Ridder has 'Picture-Perfect' Mechanics

Bearcats Offer 2025 Forward Caleb Wilson

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

Watch: Drone Show Lights up Nippert Stadium

UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses 2022 Recruiting Class

2022 Recruiting Class: Morning Signees Roll in on National Signing Day

2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Oregon, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Usc#Lsu#Texas A M#Penn State#Transfer Portal#Wild Aac Battle Report#Uc Bearcats Safety#Possibility
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cops called after Georgia fans bark at Indianapolis restaurant

Georgia fans are known for making themselves heard ahead of football games. In this case, they started their familiar sing-along tune at Indianapolis’ famous St. Elmo Steak House. One fan began by shouting, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” as several Bulldog fans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

USC set to hire former Oklahoma player, staff member

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the USC Trojans and head coach Lincoln Riley is hiring Oklahoma defensive backs graduate assistant Will Johnson to be a support staffer. Johnson has been in Norman for the past three seasons as a coach and is a former Sooners player. Under interim head...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football Coach Resigns Amid Allegations Of Mistreating Players

Late Friday night, the football world was surprised when a college football coach announced his resignation. Hawai’i Football coach Todd Graham announced his resignation after just two seasons with the team. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the Head Football Coach at the University of Hawai’i for the past two seasons,” the statement read.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Has 2 Words To Describe Joe Burrow

Colin Cowherd is fully aboard the Joe Burrow hype train these days. Ahead of Burrow and the Bengals clashing with the Raiders in the playoffs, he talked about why he likes Burrow so much. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd used two words to describe Burrow: “likable cockiness.” Cowherd...
NFL
The Spun

Hall Of Fame College Basketball Coach Has Died

The sporting world is mourning the loss of a legendary figure from the sport of college basketball after he passed away this weekend. Joe Hall, a College Basketball Hall of Famer, passed away this week, according to a statement from Kentucky head coach John Calipari. Hall was 93 years old.
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
559
Followers
377
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy