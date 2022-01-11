Bearcats 2022-23 National Championship Odds Released

UC has the best odds of any Group of 5 school.

CINCINNATI — One college football season ends, and the anticipation for another begins. BetOnline unveiled championship odds for the 2022 season.

The oddsmakers have Cincinnati at 66/1 following the loss of a major group of players that helped lead the team to the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati is the only Group of 5 school with odds better than 100/1.

The Bearcats open their 2022 campaign with a road-battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 3. Check out the top contenders below.

Odds to Win 2022 NCAAF Championship

Alabama 7/2

Clemson 4/1

Georgia 4/1

Ohio State 13/2

Oklahoma 15/2

Iowa State 25/1

Florida 28/1

Notre Dame 28/1

USC 33/1

LSU 40/1

North Carolina 40/1

Oregon 40/1

Texas 40/1

Texas A&M 40/1

Wisconsin 40/1

Miami (FL) 50/1

Michigan 50/1

Penn State 50/1

Washington 50/1

Cincinnati 66/1

Oklahoma State 66/1

Auburn 80/1

Arizona State 100/1

Indiana 100/1

Iowa 100/1

Kentucky 100/1

Ole Miss 100/1

Pittsburgh 100/1

Tennessee 100/1

UCLA 100/1

West Virginia 100/1

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal

Three Man Weave: UC Loses to Memphis 87-80 in Wild AAC Battle

Report: Bearcats Defensive Lineman Jabari Taylor Returning for 2022 Season

Bearcats Land Preferred Walk-On Commitment from 2022 Tight End Jesse Meyer

Watch: Desmond Ridder Says Goodbye to UC

Bearcats Safety Ja'Von Hicks Returning to Cincinnati for Another Year

Former UC Quarterback Ben Bryant Announces Transfer Back to Cincinnati

Bearcats Offer 2023 Hybrid Defender Rohan Davy

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

Report: Myjai Sanders Declaring for NFL Draft

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Report: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Entering 2022 NFL Draft

Ivan Pace Jr. Transferring to UC, Joins Brother, Fellow Linebacker Deshawn

Final Huddle: Bearcats Fall to Alabama 27-6 Ending a Magical Season

NFL Scout: Desmond Ridder has 'Picture-Perfect' Mechanics

Bearcats Offer 2025 Forward Caleb Wilson

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

Watch: Drone Show Lights up Nippert Stadium

UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses 2022 Recruiting Class

2022 Recruiting Class: Morning Signees Roll in on National Signing Day

2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk