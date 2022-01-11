ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Understanding how animals become infected with COVID-19 can help control the pandemic

By Beth Daly, Associate Professor of Anthrozoology, University of Windsor
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2da0Ni_0didoP8C00
A hippopotamus heads back into its enclosure at the Antwerp Zoo. (Shutterstock)

When veterinarians at the Antwerp Zoo noticed two hippopotamuses with runny noses , they didn’t just offer them tissues to blow their noses. They administered tests, which came back positive for COVID-19, the worldwide virus that has plagued the globe.

Since the start of the global pandemic almost two years ago, humans have not been the only species to contract the COVID-19 virus. Although the Belgian hippos were the first of their species to contract the virus, it has spread throughout the entire animal kingdom.

COVID-19 has revealed how health connects humans, animals and the environment — the approach that considers these relationships and connections is known as “One Health.”

Read more: One Health: A crucial approach to preventing and preparing for future pandemics

Responding to the pandemic has been a model of One Health in action. Veterinarians, physicians and environmental experts have needed to collaborate to determine which species are susceptible to better understand how the COVID-19 virus spreads .

Infected pets

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — if you can remember that far back — alarming reports of pets infected with the COVID-19 virus raised unfounded fears regarding the potential exposure and risk of viral infections .

In April 2020, two cats from different households in different parts of New York state became the first domestic cats in America to contract the COVID-19 virus , followed several months later by the first positive British cat .

And although the first American dog to test positive for the COVID-19 virus died within a few months, his symptoms indicated he likely had cancer , suggesting that the virus may not have been the sole cause of his death. Although confirmed COVID-19 in pets is relatively uncommon, dogs and cats are at risk from catching the virus from an infected household member.

Conversely, however, and to great relief, overwhelming agreement has emerged among major veterinary societies that the risk of humans contracting COVID-19 from their dogs and cats is extremely low.

A VICE report on COVID-19 and pets.

Interestingly, an article in Scientific American reported on studies that showed that of the dogs and cats who lived in a household with a positive family member, one of every five of the pets had the virus, though symptoms were relatively mild .

Currently, there is no need for dogs and cats to be vaccinated , but pharmaceutical representatives are confident in their ability to readily produce a vaccine to protect pets.

Read more: COVID: what happens if a far more lethal coronavirus emerges in pets?

Animals at risk

At the beginning of this pandemic, researchers were eager to discover the extent to which COVID-19 was transmittable from animals to humans, given the potential for animals to “ spark new outbreaks .”

Early on, at least seven big cats — lions and tigers — at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 . By the end of 2021, more than 300 animals representing 15 different species contracted COVID-19, including hyenas, lions, tigers, snow leopards, gorillas, otters and deer .

Recently, four snow leopards who contracted the disease from humans have died in American zoos.

Risks remain elsewhere in the animal kingdom. Captive gorillas, for instance, are highly susceptible to COVID-19 . Were the disease to spread to gorillas in the wild , it would likely contribute to the depletion of the critically endangered species .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydMMt_0didoP8C00
Nearly all of Zoo Atlanta’s Western lowland gorillas tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant in September 2021 after catching it from a zoo staff worker. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Animal vaccines

If humans are not contracting COVID-19 from animals, why are scientists worried? After all, pets are more at risk from infected humans, and individuals who work closely with wild animals take appropriate precautions to prevent transmission. However, it is important to remember that animals are the likely source of the current pandemic : bats, in particular, carry a number of different coronavirus strains and are considered by many as the original carriers of SARS-CoV-2 , the virus that causes COVID-19.

The transmission of the COVID-19 virus between humans and animals has been found in minks , a phenomenon that spread within mink farms in the United States and Europe . As a result, millions of minks have since been culled and there have been calls for banning mink farming.

Read more: Wildlife trade poses health threats to humans, but Chinese wildlife farms are profiting

The most recent solution to human-animal transmission has been developing COVID-19 vaccines for animals. Because zoos are responsible for “ often rare and high-value animals ,” some have begun to vaccinate their residents .

New viral diseases

There are concerns that the COVID-19 virus has the potential to remain undetected in an animal and could mutate and become more infectious or dangerous to humans .

Read more: COVID variants: could dangerous new ones evolve in pets and farm animals?

An estimated three of every four new infectious diseases in humans originated in animals — and this continues to worry scientists. Researchers worry about “ zoonotic spillover ,” the movement of diseases between animals and humans, given the increased risk of “ infectious agents capable of jumping the species barrier .”

The current pandemic has been called “ a wake-up call ” for recognizing how the importance of One Health: a collaborative global vision committed to the health and well-being of humans, animals and the environment that can thwart future global health crises.

Beth Daly does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 4

Related
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Farm Animals#Pandemic#Covid#Belgian#British#American
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why omicron is spreading so rapidly

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxla.com

Why are so many who are fully vaccinated getting COVID lately?

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?. A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman's World

Women Who Take These Supplements May Reduce Their Risk of Contracting Covid-19

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the globe — even to those who are fully vaccinated — now is a good time to revisit the best ways to stay healthy. Of course, getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance are the best tools we have for lowering the risk of contracting Covid and its variants. But taking your daily vitamins could help, too — and a study from earlier this year found that taking certain supplements, specifically if you’re a woman, could keep you from getting sick.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy