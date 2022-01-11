Sláinte, a new Irish festival, coming to SteelStacks this March

Irish music and whiskey will take center stage for four days during a new festival, Sláinte, coming to SteelStacks this March. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/The Morning Call/TNS

We could all use a toast to our health these days.

Sláinte, a celebration of Irish heritage, will make its ArtsQuest debut March 17 through 20, in partnership with Bethlehem’s Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub.

Here’s what we know so far about this new event:

What does Sláinte mean? Pronounced “slawn-chuh,” the word is Irish for “health” and is usually part of a toast.

What’s planned? Irish music and whiskey will take center stage for four days during this festival focused on the music and traditions of the Emerald Isle. The festival, taking place at SteelStacks, will also feature a fiddle competition and musical performances. Confirmed bands include the traditional Irish music group Lúnasa and Irish folk band The Jeremiahs. A full lineup will be announced soon. Neville Gardner, owner and operator of Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, will present traditional food and whiskey pairings.

What’s the ticket information? Tickets for individual days and events, including VIP single malt whiskey tastings and a Sunday Irish breakfast, will go on sale in the coming weeks. Festival passes are on sale now on steelstacks.org for $79 for ArtsQuest members and $99 for the public. These festival passes include admission to all musical performances. Single-day passes and tickets to VIP food and whiskey events will be released soon.

More info: www.steelstacks.org .