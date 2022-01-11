WVW’s Trinity Johnson commits to University of Rochester
Wyoming Valley West High School’s Trinity Johnson recently committed to the University of Rochester to further her academic and basketball career. Shown are, front row: Shane Johnson, father; Trinity Johnson; Jennifer Johnson, mother. Second row, Jacob Sholtis, principal; Nick Gill, athletic director; Matt Flanagan, trainer; Gary Ferenchick, head coach; Clay Basalyga, trainer.
