ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WVW’s Trinity Johnson commits to University of Rochester

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUaCb_0didmQwV00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Wyoming Valley West High School’s Trinity Johnson recently committed to the University of Rochester to further her academic and basketball career. Shown are, front row: Shane Johnson, father; Trinity Johnson; Jennifer Johnson, mother. Second row, Jacob Sholtis, principal; Nick Gill, athletic director; Matt Flanagan, trainer; Gary Ferenchick, head coach; Clay Basalyga, trainer.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Men’s Roundup: No. 16 Ohio State tops Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State 61-56 Sunday. Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) won despite shooting just 38.6% overall and going the final 5:07 without a basket. “I didn’t think that Penn State would go away,” Ohio State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Times Leader

Basketball event raises funds for family of Nathan Gray

KINGSTON — The outpouring of love and support for the family of Nathan Gray, the eight-year-old Wilkes-Barre boy who passed away earlier this month, continued Saturday night with a night of basketball designed to raise money for the family. Good Shepherd Academy hosted the seventh and eight grade basketball...
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy