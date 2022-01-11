Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 19: A kickstart in the capital!

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
England captain Steph Houghton is putting this summer’s European Championship to the back of her mind as she focuses on recovering form and fitness with Manchester City.The 33-year-old defender has returned to action with two appearances in the past week after a four-month lay-off with an ankle injury.Her comeback is good news for England ahead of next month’s four-team tournament involving Canada, Spain and Germany, April’s World Cup qualifiers and, most notably, the country’s hosting of Euro 2022.Yet Houghton, who removed further distractions by signing a new contract at City this week, is not looking that far ahead yet.Houghton said:...
Nine Premier League fixtures will take place this weekend after the majority of clubs have battled through their recent Covid-19 issues.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points before this round of matches with important clashes at both ends of the table.Will Tuchel have Midas touch?🏆 Congratulations, @ChelseaFC - #UCLFinal winners!@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/btoRg1JM32— UEFA (@UEFA) May 30, 2021Chelsea travel to the Etihad for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday already trailing Manchester City by 10 points. When Thomas Tuchel first arrived in England, he got the better of Pep Guardiola in three crunch games at...
Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
When Tottenham Hotspur learned that their match against Arsenal was off, there was “fury” within the club. That comes across in a strong statement, of which the stand-out line is this: “We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule.”Many will be furiously nodding their head. The argument being made around much of the game is that this is “a mess”.There is some irony to the fact that the announcement of the postponement was delayed so as not to distract from another televised game, just as that match was pretty much finishing the title race.It wasn’t a great...
Expectations were high when Chelsea’s executives shook hands on the £58m deal that brought the much sought-after signature of Christian Pulisic, the man who the club’s director, Marina Granovskaia, hoped would “become an important player for many years to come”. Three years and 95 Chelsea appearances later, the American is yet to match that description and has too rarely given the impression that he might ever do so. At Manchester City he was a non-presence, seeing little of the ball and doing nothing with it when he did. City are about as tough as opponents come but big money demands to be repaid on big occasions. Pulisic has the talent and temperament to deliver in such fixtures – his elegant goal against Liverpool this month was proof of that – but too often he seems content to exist on the periphery of matches rather than bend them to his will. At 23, time is on his side – though the Chelsea hierarchy are not exactly known for their patience. Alex Hess.
Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could...
Aston Villa are hoping to gain revenge against Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford when the two sides met in the FA Cup third round just a few days ago after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Villa could give debuts to both Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho for this fixture, though, as they look to surge up the table from a disappointing 14th. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEUnited’s momentum will have been raised slightly by victory but they still remained six...
Brighton boss Graham Potter is hopeful Tariq Lamptey will be fit to face former club Chelsea after suffering an injury setback ahead of the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.Seagulls defender Lamptey was a surprise omission from Albion’s starting XI for Friday evening’s clash with the Eagles due to a slight groin issue.The England Under-21 international managed a lively second-half cameo as a late Joachim Andersen own goal prevented Palace snatching victory courtesy of Conor Gallagher’s seventh strike of the season.Wing-back Lamptey, who has been in red-hot form, only returned to Premier League action in October following a 10-month absence due...
Follow live reaction after Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea.De Bruyne curled an excellent strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga from outside of the box in the 70th minute to hand the hosts a victory they thoroughly deserved after a commanding performance against the European champions. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku, who had a...
Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield this weekend and will be hoping to secure a win despite missing their Africa Cup of Nations trio.The last time the two sides met, it was a thriller. The Premier League new boys fought toe to toe with the Reds in a game which finished three goals apiece.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Liverpool host BrentfordIt was a great example of what Brentford are about under Thomas Frank, who will be hoping his side can replicate a similar performance.Liverpool, with only a few days rest from their Carabao Cup game with...
For Leeds’ threadbare squad, ravaged by injury and forced to resort to youth, a 3-2 victory over West Ham epitomised all their tenacious spirit. Jack Harrison’s clinical hat-trick, inspired in large part by the irrepressible Raphinha, staved off West Ham’s hopes of a comeback and dealt a significant blow to David Moyes’ side’s top-four hopes. In truth, though, the Scot can have few complaints.Bearing the toll of a third game in eight days and, perhaps owing to their victory when these two sides met in the FA Cup third round only last weekend, West Ham were unusually sloppy and sluggish...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the fact this season is far from normal will give his side a chance of reeling in Premier League defending champions Manchester City at the top of table.A comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford secured a first league win since mid-December and closed the gap to 11 points with a match in hand.Klopp concedes in any other year that sort of lead would be unassailable but in a campaign being stretched by Covid-19, injuries and match postponements, he believes there remains a glimmer of optimism.“We don’t have to convince anyone outside to believe. If they want...
