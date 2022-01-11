ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Betty White's Cause of Death Was a Stroke That She Had 6 Days Before She Died: Report

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White died from a stroke that she had six days before her death at age 99, according to her death certificate. The report says the “Golden Girls” icon was at her home in Los Angeles on December 25 when...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DesignerzCentral

Betty White's Last Word Was Just Revealed—Here's Who She Called For Before Her Death

Betty White's friend and former co-star Vicki Lawrence has shared the final word uttered by the legendary actress before she died at age 99. Betty White is still alive ( AP ) In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence said she found out White's last word was a callout to her husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981. "I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so f---ing hard to watch the people you love go away," Lawrence recalled to the publication.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oak Park, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White Tribute Special Set at NBC

NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hour-long special. The network will air Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl at 10 p.m. Jan. 31. The beloved actress, comedian and animal advocate died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. The special will feature friends and fellow stars paying tribute to White, as well as clips from her storied career that showcase her impeccable comic timing and irreverent tone on series including Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland. Participants will be announced later. White was a six-time Emmy winner and a pioneer in television, starring in and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Golden Girls#Celebrity#People Magazine#The Associated Press
CBS Chicago

Oak Park Celebrates Native Betty White’s Legacy

CHICAGO (CBS) — West suburban Oak Park said “thank you for being a friend” to native daughter Betty White. White, who died on Dec. 31, would have turned 100 on Monday, so the weekend event planned to celebrate her birthday pivoted to a ceremony honoring her legacy. The Betty White Centennial was held Saturday morning under the marquee at the Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in downtown Oak Park. White was born in the suburb then moved to Los Angeles as a toddler. The village is proud to call her one of its own and pay tribute to the joy she brought to so many as an actress and animal rights advocate. The Animal Care League hosted a pet adoption event in her memory across the street from the theater. There were many images of White in the crowd, and guests could even take a photo with their favorite Golden Girl. Oak Park has declared Jan. 17 Betty White Day and has plans to make it an annual event.
OAK PARK, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Italian Studies,’ Animated ‘Belle,’ Docs ‘Who We Are,’ ‘A Cops And Robbers Story’ Open Arthouse: Betty White Tribute Set For Monday – Specialty Preview

Fathom Events presents Betty White: A Celebration in 1,529 locations nationwide, a one-day-only special event on Monday honoring the actress who died Dec. 31 just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The star-studded reflection on White’s life and career, which had already been set by filmmakers Steven Boettcher and Mike Trinklein to celebrate her centennial Jan. 17, will run three showtimes at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. As for weekend openings, a pair of solid documentaries and two dramas — about memory loss and global apocalypse by pink gas — debut in a frame where there isn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy