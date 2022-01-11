ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winners announced for 2022 NACTOY awards

DETROIT, January 12, 2022 ~ The 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards were passed out yesterday at a press conference held at Huntington Place in Detroit. For the second year in a row, Ford Motor Company took home two of the available three awards,...
Here are the winners of the 2022 NACTOY Awards

DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards were announced Tuesday morning in Detroit. An independent jury of 50 automotive journalists determined the winners. This year is the second year in a row Ford has earned two of the three awards.
CTA Announces 2022 Mark of Excellence Award Winners

Recognizing the finest achievements in custom installation and the best new custom-installation-targeted products and installations, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced the winners of the 2022 Smart Home Division Mark of Excellence (MOE) Awards. The 2022 MOE Awards recognize groundbreaking residential custom installation projects performed by professional integrators, as...
2022 NACTOY Awards winners to be announced today

DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards are set to be announced Tuesday morning. Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI) North American Truck of the Year. Ford Maverick. Hyundai Santa Cruz. Rivian R1T. North American Utility Vehicle...
