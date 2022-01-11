Winners announced for 2022 NACTOY awards

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Family Of Missing Michigan Teen Girl Last Seen With Cousin Now Receiving Threats. Where Is Zion Foster?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEastpointe, MI
The Record of 12 Hits in a Row Was Reached on July 15, 1952IBWAADetroit, MI
Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/14: A look at multiple Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across Metro Detroit and moreAshanti SeabronDetroit, MI
Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/13: KeyBank invests $10 million into Detroit's affordable housing and moreAshanti SeabronDetroit, MI
Detroit Daily Round-Up 1/12: Recent poll shows AG Nessel with advantage in re-election campaign and moreAshanti SeabronDetroit, MI
WJR
Ford Wins Two Awards for Bronco, Maverick at 2022 NACTOY Awards
DETROIT, January 12, 2022 ~ The 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards were passed out yesterday at a press conference held at Huntington Place in Detroit. For the second year in a row, Ford Motor Company took home two of the available three awards,...
MDHHS offering free COVID-19 at-home testing kits
MDHHS is partnering up with libraries to offer Michiganders free COVID-19 at-home testing kits. Nearly 5,500 testing kits were shipped to 18 libraries across the state this past week.
Detroit Hudson's Site expected to be complete in 2024 despite challenges, changes
Over the years, Downtown Detroit has gone through some major transformation, all in a bid to revive the city after it declared bankruptcy back in 2013.
Dearborn man wins $1million Powerball prize
Wayne County Man was won the $1M Powerball prize from Dec. 4, 2021 drawing.
FX announces a 'Justified' sequel set in Detroit called 'Justified: City Primeval'
FX announced Friday it is bringing back a sequel series to "Justified" that will be set in Detroit and inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel.
Michigan Central Station construction scheduled to finish by end of 2022, early 2023
Nearly 500 workers are on-site every day at the Michigan Central Station. The building sat idle for nearly three decades until the Ford Motor Company purchased the building in June 2018. It will now be used for a restaurant, hotel, retail, and more.
Che Pope launches WRKSHP for emerging artists in Detroit
Billionaire Dan Gilbert and Multi-platinum Producer Che Pope have partnered up to launch WRKSHP, a platform dedicated to emerging artists. The new studio space is set to open in Downtown Detroit this summer.
Street-legal drags at LV Motor Speedway give speedsters an outlet
Out of the neighborhood and onto the raceway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The drivers out here say that street-legal drags have acted as one of the best outlets for them.
EW Grobbel opening grocery store, Jewish-style deli in Eastern Market
EW Grobbel announced this week is is opening a new market and Jewish-style deli inside the former Eastern Market Seafood building in Eastern Market.
WXYZ-TV giving away nearly 11,000 books to children through campaign
WXYZ-TV is giving away nearly 11,000 books to children across the community in 2022 through the 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign.
What are the most popular cars in Illinois?
Pickup trucks dominate sales across the country, but how do they fare in individual states?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are the winners of the 2022 NACTOY Awards
DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards were announced Tuesday morning in Detroit. An independent jury of 50 automotive journalists determined the winners. This year is the second year in a row Ford has earned two of the three awards.
cepro.com
CTA Announces 2022 Mark of Excellence Award Winners
Recognizing the finest achievements in custom installation and the best new custom-installation-targeted products and installations, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced the winners of the 2022 Smart Home Division Mark of Excellence (MOE) Awards. The 2022 MOE Awards recognize groundbreaking residential custom installation projects performed by professional integrators, as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 NACTOY Awards winners to be announced today
DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards are set to be announced Tuesday morning. Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI) North American Truck of the Year. Ford Maverick. Hyundai Santa Cruz. Rivian R1T. North American Utility Vehicle...
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
