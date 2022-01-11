Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores gets first interview lined up; Miami signs 4 to futures deals

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores during Miami's game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was fired on Monday , reportedly got his first interview for another head coaching vacancy lined up on Tuesday with the Chicago Bears.

Flores is expected to be a hot name for other open jobs after his surprise dismissal on Monday following back-to-back winning seasons. Dolphins owner Steve Ross pointed to “communication and collaboration” issues as reasons for his dismissal.

The Bears are looking for a coach after firing Matt Nagy on Monday. The Tuesday news of Flores’ interview with Chicago was first reported by NFL Network .

Flores, in his final year with the Dolphins, got a look at the Bears’ roster in a pair of August joint practices and a preseason game ahead of the 2021 season. If he gets the job, he would be in another scenario with a second-year quarterback selected in the first round in Justin Fields after coaching Tua Tagovailoa in his sophomore campaign with the Dolphins this past season.

The Dolphins travel to Chicago to face the Bears in the 2022 season, so if Flores ends up there, he would face his former team next fall.

Miami’s first reported interview was requested with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll , who had a season working with Tagovailoa in college at Alabama.

The Bears are also looking to interview former Miami Hurricanes linebacker Glenn Cook for their vacant general manager position . Cook, who played for UM from 2003 to 2008, is vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns.

Flores was 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins and did not have a playoff appearance after falling a win short each of the past two seasons.

Dolphins futures contracts

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday they signed four players to reserve/futures contracts: Wide receiver Cody Core, cornerback Javaris Davis, tackle Adam Pankey and tackle Kion Smith.

The quartet was on Miami’s practice squad at the end of the season. The signings allow the Dolphins to keep these players throughout the offseason. They go into effect at the start of the new league year on March 16, when rosters expand to 90.

Of the group, Core has the most NFL experience but joined the Dolphins most recently. He was signed to Miami’s practice squad on Nov. 29 but did not appear in a game.

Core has played in four NFL seasons — three with the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-18) and New York Giants (2019) — appearing in 51 games with seven starts. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2016 draft, Core has recorded 33 receptions for 388 yards and one touchdown.

Pankey has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins since being awarded off waivers on Dec. 10, 2019. Spending the 2021 season on the practice squad, he was elevated for the “Monday Night Football” win against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 27 and played one offensive snap. He appeared in nine games with the Green Bay Packers between 2017 and 2018.

Davis has spent the past two seasons on Miami’s practice squad and made his NFL debut in the Nov. 28 win against the Carolina Panthers, recording two tackles and one pass defensed.

Smith spent his rookie season as an undrafted player out of Fayetteville State on the Dolphins’ practice squad without appearing in a game. Before joining Miami, he spent the previous offseason and training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, which had joint practices in Miami last preseason.

Any player not on an active roster at the end of a team’s season is eligible to sign a futures contract.