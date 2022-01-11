ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores gets first interview lined up; Miami signs 4 to futures deals

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAPN6_0didjnTN00
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores during Miami's game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was fired on Monday , reportedly got his first interview for another head coaching vacancy lined up on Tuesday with the Chicago Bears.

Flores is expected to be a hot name for other open jobs after his surprise dismissal on Monday following back-to-back winning seasons. Dolphins owner Steve Ross pointed to “communication and collaboration” issues as reasons for his dismissal.

The Bears are looking for a coach after firing Matt Nagy on Monday. The Tuesday news of Flores’ interview with Chicago was first reported by NFL Network .

Flores, in his final year with the Dolphins, got a look at the Bears’ roster in a pair of August joint practices and a preseason game ahead of the 2021 season. If he gets the job, he would be in another scenario with a second-year quarterback selected in the first round in Justin Fields after coaching Tua Tagovailoa in his sophomore campaign with the Dolphins this past season.

The Dolphins travel to Chicago to face the Bears in the 2022 season, so if Flores ends up there, he would face his former team next fall.

Miami’s first reported interview was requested with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll , who had a season working with Tagovailoa in college at Alabama.

The Bears are also looking to interview former Miami Hurricanes linebacker Glenn Cook for their vacant general manager position . Cook, who played for UM from 2003 to 2008, is vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns.

Flores was 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins and did not have a playoff appearance after falling a win short each of the past two seasons.

Dolphins futures contracts

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday they signed four players to reserve/futures contracts: Wide receiver Cody Core, cornerback Javaris Davis, tackle Adam Pankey and tackle Kion Smith.

The quartet was on Miami’s practice squad at the end of the season. The signings allow the Dolphins to keep these players throughout the offseason. They go into effect at the start of the new league year on March 16, when rosters expand to 90.

Of the group, Core has the most NFL experience but joined the Dolphins most recently. He was signed to Miami’s practice squad on Nov. 29 but did not appear in a game.

Core has played in four NFL seasons — three with the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-18) and New York Giants (2019) — appearing in 51 games with seven starts. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2016 draft, Core has recorded 33 receptions for 388 yards and one touchdown.

Pankey has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins since being awarded off waivers on Dec. 10, 2019. Spending the 2021 season on the practice squad, he was elevated for the “Monday Night Football” win against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 27 and played one offensive snap. He appeared in nine games with the Green Bay Packers between 2017 and 2018.

Davis has spent the past two seasons on Miami’s practice squad and made his NFL debut in the Nov. 28 win against the Carolina Panthers, recording two tackles and one pass defensed.

Smith spent his rookie season as an undrafted player out of Fayetteville State on the Dolphins’ practice squad without appearing in a game. Before joining Miami, he spent the previous offseason and training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, which had joint practices in Miami last preseason.

Any player not on an active roster at the end of a team’s season is eligible to sign a futures contract.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Dolphins' statement on the firing of Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores Monday morning following the end of the NFL’s regular season. After three seasons with the team, Flores had a 24-25 record and was unable to make it to the postseason. The 2021 season was one of the more difficult to follow at points, as the Dolphins lost seven of their first eight games, making it extremely difficult for them to reach the playoffs. However, after winning seven in a row, the team had a shot by Week 17, but they fell just short.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Analyst Suggests Former NFL QB Could Be Texans Next Coach

The David Culley era is over. Now, the Houston Texans join the long list of teams in the market for a new head coach. A few possibilities have already been mentioned for the Texans’ gig. Brian Flores is the obvious choice. The Dolphins fired him at the beginning of the week, which was obviously shocking for a number of reasons.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Core
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Matt Ross
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Bears complete interview with Brian Flores

Brian Flores is officially in the mix to become the next Chicago Bears head coach. Only four days after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Flores reportedly completed an interview for the Bears' head coaching job on Friday. Chicago also interviewed New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for its GM position, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL
AOL Corp

Report Names “Favorite” To Be Next Houston Texans Head Coach

Recently-fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has quickly emerged as the “favorite” to become the new leader of the Houston Texans. According to reports from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Saturday, numerous coaches and general managers involved in this year’s hiring cycle have “strong anticipation” that Flores and the Texans will arrive at an agreement “very quickly.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores looking to team up

A new report claims that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores have not given up on working together. Watson and Flores have been in “constant communication” and are hopeful of going to the same team, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. Watson is eager to play for Flores, while Flores believes he can build a winning roster around the quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Nfl Network#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

The Houston Texans star quarterback sat out the entire 2021 season as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct while getting massages. Houston decided to hold Watson out of the 2021 season while his case plays out. It remains...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy