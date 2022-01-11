Martha Stewart’s Garden Vegetable Frittata Is Our New Favorite Way to Start the Day

Airing the dirty laundry. Putting it all out on front street. Martha Stewart has been leaving her house on display for all to see since long before it was cool to Zoom from the home office, as she's gone from home-caterer to lifestyle guru over the past 40-plus years. Now, Stewart is reaching new levels of sharing by inviting fans to her house for dinner ... or, at least, inviting them to a replica of her house. Stewart's new restaurant in Las Vegas, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, is "completely fashioned after the winter house at my farm in Bedford, where I basically live," Stewart told People. And with all the homes Stewart probably owns, the one where she "basically lives" is definitely the one we want to see.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO