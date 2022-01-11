ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Martha Stewart’s Garden Vegetable Frittata Is Our New Favorite Way to Start the Day

By Aly Walansky
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s often said that the best way to start a day is with a hearty breakfast. There are few ways to do this that are more satisfying than a frittata, and whether you make it with smoky Brussels sprouts or cheesy skillet potatoes, it’s guaranteed to satisfy....

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Secret Ingredients Trisha Yearwood Adds To Her Pancakes

There's no denying that fresh hot pancakes are the one of the ultimate breakfast foods, but sometimes — say, when you're still half asleep and manning the breakfast station — they can land a little flat on texture and taste. Like the way you feel before and after your morning coffee, it really doesn't take a lot for pancakes to perk up and reach their fluffiest, flavor-packed potential. A few simple tricks and ingredients can ensure perfection every morning (or night, if breakfast is what's for dinner).
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Snoop Dogg
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

10 Terrific Tuna Salad Recipes

If you're searching for a quick and healthy lunch, look no further than tuna salad. Easy to throw together and great cold, these tuna salad recipes can be prepped over the weekend and served for simple meals throughout the week. Serve a scoop with crackers, over salad greens, or tucked into bread with all your favorite sandwich toppings.
RECIPES
People

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Pose in Matching Bedazzled Glasses

The lovable duo posed together rocking matching bedazzled glasses on Instagram Monday. The lifestyle mogul, 80, thanked the legendary rapper, 50, for her over-the-top new eyewear, writing the caption, "New eyewear from @snoopdogg Gold and diamonds." She added that the look is "fit for rappers and others stars!" The two...
CELEBRITIES
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Vegetables#Frittata#Travel Writer#Food Drink#Instagram#Gruy Re#Today Com#Allrecipes#Food Network
vegasnews.com

Martha Stewart Opening Immersive Las Vegas Restaurant

Martha Stewart is set to open her first restaurant in Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment announced The Bedford by Martha Stewart will open at the Paris Las Vegas in spring 2022. The restaurant will be a fully-immersive restaurant concept designed to bring Martha’s famed country farmhouse in Bedford, NY, to life, Caesars Entertainment said in a press release. The Bedford will feature seasonal menus for dinner, weekend brunch, and select holidays, and will notably feature local vendors, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Martha Stewart's New Shades From Snoop Dogg Are 'Fit For Rappers'

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's iconic friendship makes an appearance again in the celebrity chef's recent Instagram photo (which appears to have been deleted), per People. The two friends are wearing contrasting jerseys — hers in a bright orange with "Coach Martha" printed on the front and his in a slightly muted blue color with "Coach Snoop" text down the middle. And while Snoop has "Fluff" written on his sleeve, Stewart's sleeve says the "Ruff."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Easy Beef Chili Features a Sweet Secret Ingredient

Y’all, it’s cold out there. And while we have our hands covered, warming them on ceramic mugs filled to the brim with piping-hot hot toddies and marshmallow-topped hot cocoa, it’s our stomach’s turn. That’s where Martha Stewart and her belly-warming, easy-to-make comfort food dishes come in to play — more specifically, her Easy Beef Chili dish. The recipe not only features ground beef, fresh jalapeños, juicy fire-roasted tomatoes and chili powder, but also a secret sweet ingredient you’ve likely never thought to sprinkle into your chili.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Ina Garten's Favorite Snow Day Food

Well guys, it's a snow day. And that can only mean one thing — Ina Garten is not coming to your dinner party. In fact, she's not leaving the house at all, so don't take it personally. Garten has made it clear via Instagram that her house rules clearly state there is no going anywhere... At least, not on a day as snowy as the one she and husband Jeffrey are experiencing at their East Hampton estate.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Ina Garten Uses This Unexpected Ingredient to Pack Her Grilled Cheese With Flavor

Just when you think you know how to make the perfect grilled cheese, then BAM! Ina Garten just dropped a new ingredient that’ll up the ante for our usual grilled cheese concoctions — but it’s a rather odd ingredient. On Dec 22, the Food Network posted a video to YouTube of Garten showing off her unique grilled cheese recipe. Why is it so unique? Well, she slathers chutney all over it. With any grilled cheese, you, of course, need the cheese (and Gartner divulged her favorite is sharp Vermont cheddar!) It’s a usual grilled cheese recipe until she whips out the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Mini Snowplow

Whichever person Martha Stewart has tasked with taking her Instagram photos and videos at the moment is due for a raise. The star has been quite active lately and seemingly traversing North America. While a picture from just a few days ago featured Stewart in the Dominican Republic – all sunshine and palm trees and linen suits — a more recent post would suggest that the domestic goddess has come back to her homestead in Bedford, New York where the snowfall is heavy, the plows are revved up, and the guy or gal taking pictures for Stewart's socials is wishing they were back in Santo Domingo.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart 'Completely Fashioned' Her New Restaurant After This House

Airing the dirty laundry. Putting it all out on front street. Martha Stewart has been leaving her house on display for all to see since long before it was cool to Zoom from the home office, as she's gone from home-caterer to lifestyle guru over the past 40-plus years. Now, Stewart is reaching new levels of sharing by inviting fans to her house for dinner ... or, at least, inviting them to a replica of her house. Stewart's new restaurant in Las Vegas, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, is "completely fashioned after the winter house at my farm in Bedford, where I basically live," Stewart told People. And with all the homes Stewart probably owns, the one where she "basically lives" is definitely the one we want to see.
CELEBRITIES
fb101.com

THE BEDFORD BY MARTHA STEWART OPENS AT PARIS LAS VEGAS SPRING OF 2022

Global lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has been inspiring people worldwide to entertain since the start of her career. This spring, she’ll bring her celebrated Martha Stewart lifestyle brand to life with her first-ever restaurant. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, a fully-immersive restaurant concept designed to bring Martha’s famed country farmhouse in Bedford, NY, to life, will open at Paris Las Vegas in Spring 2022.
BEDFORD, NY
SheKnows

Start Off 2022 Right With Martha Stewart’s Sweet & Citrus-y Smoothie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve seen extensive chocolate cakes, super-healthy salads, but now we’re starting 2022 with a quick and delicious smoothie recipe from Martha Stewart. And we’re honestly in love with this new recipe.
RECIPES
Footwear News

Martha Stewart Upgrades a Velour Tracksuit With Sleek Wedge Heels for Dinner

Martha Stewart isn’t just an iconic homemaker—she can also pull off a dramatic ensemble, as proven in her latest Instagram post. The “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things” author posed in a velour tracksuit, reminiscent of similar styles from the early 2000s era. Her Suzie Kondi set featured a deep olive green hue, with a gleaming accent courtesy of a gold front zipper. Stewart’s matching jacket and pants, worn over a coordinating top, created a monochrome moment that was sleek and comfortable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) When it came to shoes, Stewart chose to elevate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy