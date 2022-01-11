ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the ‘Naomi’-Verse With Ava DuVernay and Kaci Walfall

By Danielle Turchiano
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the superheroes on the DC-on-The-CW dramas have a long history with each other. Their comic book counterparts have been around for decades, and even in these adaptations, the characters have crossed over into each other’s worlds to team up and take down villains more than once....

Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Naomi’ On The CW, An Ava DuVernay-Produced Series Based On The Teenage DC Superhero

The comics world is full of people who are either alone or come to their powers alone and find a support group along the way. That is certainly how the Greg Berlanti Arrowverse series have been written. But with Naomi, The CW presents a DC-based superhero series that has a different worldview. It shows a main character, the one who discover she has powers, as someone with a pretty solid support system in her life. How does that help or hurt the show?
Chicago Defender

Ava DuVernay Drama “Naomi” Debuts on CW Network

Beginning January 11, is The CW debuts its newest superhero series, NAOMI (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT). From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”), and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”).
Deadline

‘Naomi’: Ava DuVernay On Expanding The Naomi-Verse Beyond The Comic Book Via New CW Series—TCA

Ava DuVernay is expanding beyond the comic book world of Naomi via her upcoming CW series of the same name, premiering Jan. 11. And that could leave the door open for potential crossovers with other popular superhero series on the same network. “We got a lot of information in the first two episodes which means: we get to make up cool new things,” DuVernay said during the show’s TCA presentation on Thursday. “In terms of crossovers, we’re not thinking about that right now. She’s on her own path and I really think this is the first part of the Naomi-verse. People...
KTLA

Actress Kaci Walfall chats new CW series ‘Naomi’

Star Kaci Walfall talks about the new CW series “Naomi.” This DC drama follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins. “Naomi” Premieres tonight on the CW […]
ComicBook

Naomi EP Ava DuVernay Warns Fans Not to Expect Arrowverse Crossovers in Season 1

Next week, audiences will get to see a whole new corner of the DCTV universe, when Naomi airs its premiere episode on The CW. The series will translate Naomi McDuffie's (Kaci Walfall) relatively-new comic world into live-action, a world that has already seen her cross paths with the Justice League and Young Justice on the page. Given the ever-growing state of The CW's Arrowverse of shows, there's already been speculation as to whether or not Naomi could cross over with other DC superhero shows. During Naomi's virtual panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, executive producer Ava DuVernay indicated that crossovers won't be happening right away, but "we will see what happens."
Byrdie

Kaci Walfall on Beauty Essentials and Working With Ava DuVernay

Welcome to Byrdie's new series, Next Gen, where we profile Gen Z celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs. As a collective, members of Gen Z are dynamic trendsetters and culture shifters. And when it comes to beauty and wellness, they have ushered more creativity, inclusivity, and transparency into the industry. In this column, we're stepping into the minds of some of the most notable Gen Z'ers to learn more about how they are redefining beauty, the products they swear by, and their plans for the future.
arcamax.com

Kaci Walfall is only 17, and she's now the center of her own TV universe

Kaci Walfall has a universe on her shoulders. The 17-year-old actor plays the title character in "Naomi," DC Comics' panel-to-screen adaptation about an overachieving teen who discovers that she's beyond extraordinary. Good thing Walfall has some superpowers of her own. "When I'm casting … the hard part is, do I...
Distractify

Why Did Ava DuVernay's 'New Gods' Movie Get Canceled? She Returned to DC With 'Naomi'

The best film you've never heard of was canceled under mysterious circumstances. Famed director Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) was set to direct New Gods in 2018, but the flick was canceled in 2021 after being stuck in development hell. Ava's new Naomi show on the CW sees her return to comics lore, but many distressed DC fans are sad they weren't able to experience her epic vision for a New Gods film.
tvinsider.com

Kaci Walfall Introduces ‘Naomi,’ a Superhero Superfan With Powers of Her Own (VIDEO)

The CW has a new superhero — and star — on their hands and TBH, they’re both pretty fabulous. In Naomi, a lively adaptation of the DC Comic book series written and produced by Oscar-nominee Ava Duvernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow, Sweet Tooth), Kaci Walfall skateboards smoothly into the role of Naomi McDuffie, a Pacific Northwest high schooler so into Superman that she runs the third-most-popular online site devoted to the Man of Steel in the country.
KTVB

Meet the CW's Newest Superhero: 'Naomi' Star Kaci Walfall (Exclusive)

Meet Kaci Walfall, the newest addition to the DC superhero universe on the CW's Naomi. The 17-year-old actress, whose past credits include Army Wives, The Equalizer and Modern Love, plays the eponymous heroine Naomi McDuffie, a high school student (and Superman's biggest fan) who suddenly finds herself zapped with mysterious superpowers following a fantastical incident in her town. Unlike prior superhero origin stories, Naomi -- which hails from executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and is based on the 2019 comics by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell -- explores the untested waters of a young Black girl trying to figure out her place in the world while unraveling the truth behind who she really is.
cbslocal.com

Kaci Walfall - Naomi

A new superhero series on The CW follows a confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. Cody chats with Kaci Walfall about Naomi.
EW.com

What to Watch: Ava DuVernay's Naomi joins The CW's superhero series lineup

The CW powers up with its latest superhero show, Naomi. Based on the DC character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, the show follows Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a geeky yet popular and confident high schooler who runs the third-largest Superman fan site. One day, a mysterious event involving her idol shakes her small Pacific Northwest hometown and pushes her down a path of discovering that she might not be from this planet and has superpowers. As Naomi learns more about her origins and works to become the hero she was destined to be, she'll also face typical problems one does at that age, from college applications to juggling multiple love interests.
The Staten Island Advance

Ava DuVernay brings superhero ‘Naomi’ to The CW: Time, cast, trailer, streaming info

“Naomi” premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). The series centers on a teenage girl with a “Superman” obsession who has superhuman powers of her own. “Naomi” is based on the DC Comics character with the same name who is a skateboarding high schooler from Port Oswego.
