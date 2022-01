He is Legend have been forced to cancel their appearance in the upcoming ShipRocked 2022 because frontman Schuylar Croom has been dealing with health issues for the past year. The band shared this update on their official Facebook page, "Extremely sad to announce that we are unable to perform on this year's Shiprocked Cruise along with the surrounding headlining dates. We are/have been dealing with a serious non-covid related health issue in the band, and have no option but to cancel.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO