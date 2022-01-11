The work must go on…

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
North Korea on Monday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea's military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said...
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
Charles McGee, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions in three wars, has died at the age of 102. In tweets on Sunday, Vice President Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called McGee an American hero. “Today, we lost an American hero, Brigadier General...
China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
The federal court in Melbourne, Australia, rejected Novak Djokovic's appeal against the the government's decision to cancel his visa because he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Imtiaz Tyab has more.
The tsunami advisory was lifted Sunday for the parts of the U.S. West Coast and Alaska after a volcano erupted in the Pacific on Saturday. The intiial tsunami advisory — meaning "a dangerous wave is on the way" — was issued for the West Coast and Alaska on Saturday morning.
The woman identified by police as the victim who was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday was a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, according to a LinkedIn page bearing the same name and image of the victim. New York City...
WASHINGTON (AP) — From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that. “End this uncivil war,” he implored...
