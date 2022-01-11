ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singled Out: Carter Brady's Best Of Two Worlds

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePelham, NY singer/songwriter Carter Brady just release his brand new single and music video called "Best Of Two Worlds" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I remember coming back from a day at the local pool in early September...

www.antimusic.com

antiMUSIC

Singled Out: The Crowleys' Lampshade

The Crowleys recently released their latest single "Lampshade" and to celebrate we asked Stuart Downie, who wrote the lyrics, to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Lampshade is being released via Wel-Pel Records, a small independent label in Hamilton, ON. It is the second single to be released in preparation for The Crowleys' debut full-length album. Continuing with the dystopian theme of their previous single (Somnia), the song follows a protagonist longing for a pre-apocalyptic world. Stylistically evoking a bright, care-free energy, Lampshade is a departure from Somnia's dark, broodiness. So leave your bags, run-away, and forget all about the end-of-days.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: The Nocturnal Affair's Down

The Nocturnal Affair recently released a new single and video called "Down" and to celebrate we asked mastermind Brendan Shane to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. This is a Frankenstein's Monster of a tune. I wrote the chorus itself almost five years before the verses and music were written. I couldn't figure out what to put in the chorus so I started sifting through my rolodex of melodies and lyrics. We played it live for about a year and a half before even tracking a true demo along with a few other tunes which ended up getting the ball rolling for the record. I've always had a soft spot for the tune because of the subject matter and how therapeutic the writing process of it was for me. I was going through a lot by the time this song was finished.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Bannister Effect's Again

Bannister Effect (Eli Wenger and Joe Puleo) are gearing to release their debut album, "A Life I Knew" on January 21st and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the record's new single "Again". Here is the story:. Eli Wenger: The song Again is a lighthearted attempt to...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Dare Share 'Born In The Storm' Video

UK Rockers Dare have released a music video for their forthcoming single "Born In The Storm", which is set to be released this Friday, January 14th. The track comes from the band's forthcoming 10th studio album "Road To Eden", that will be hitting stores on April 1st and was Produced by lead singer/ songwriter Darren Wharton (ex-Thin Lizzy) at his studio in the mountains of North Wales.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

vein.fm Unleash 'The Killing Bomb' Video and Announce Album

Vein.fm have released a music video for their brand new single "The Killing Womb". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "This World Is Going to Ruin You", which it set to hit stores on March 4th. "This World Is Going to Ruin You" is the follow-up to the band's...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Vio-lence Return With First Music In Almost 30 Years

Bay Area thrash veterans Vio-lence have shared their brand new single, "Flesh From Bone." The song is the lead single to their forthcoming EP, "Let The World Burn." The new music marks the band's first new original music since 1993 and will be released in March. It was produced by Juan Urteaga (Testament, Cattle Decapitation), mixed by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Sick Of It All), and engineered by Ted Jensen (Billy Joel, Pantera).
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share Debut Single

Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson's new band Envy Of None have released a lyric video for their debut single, "Liar", which comes from the band's forthcoming self-titled album that is set to hit stores on April 8th. The group also features Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Catharsis Go Old School Horror For 'Your Truth' Video

Catharsis pay homage to the black and white horror movies of the 1930s with their brand new Marcin Pawlowski directed music video for their track "Your Truth." The song comes from the band's latest album, "Human Failures" and the video was shot in the original ruins of the mausoleum nearby the palace in Sławikow, Poland.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Placebo Share 'Try Better Next Time' Visualizer

Placebo have released a visualizer video for their brand-new single, "Try Better Next Time". The song comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Never Let Me Go", which is due March 25th. They describe the new track as follows, "'Try Better Next Time' further opens up what we know about...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Urge Overkill Share New Song 'Forgiven'

Urge Overkill have released a brand-new track called "Forgiven". It comes from the band first new album in over a decade, which will be entitled "Oui", and it set to hit stores on January 28th. Eddie "King" Roeser had this to say about the new song, "Little Richard. The Killer...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71

Budgie vocalist/bassist Burke Shelley died in his sleep on Monday, January 10th, at the age of 71, according to a social media post shared by his daughter Ela. She wrote on Facebook, "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old. Please respect the family during this time. With love, His four children: Ela, Osian, Dimitri and Nathaniel."
MUSIC
bravewords.com

TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS - New "Transparent" Single Released

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, have released the new single, "Transparent".Check it out below, purchase it via Bandcamp here. Sarah recently opened up about writing the song. Sarah: "This song was a bit of a challenge for me as this song...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out And Premiere: The After Hours' Blow Me Away

We are pleased to premiere the lyric video for The After Hours' addictive new rocker "Blow Me Away" and to celebrate we asked Bruce Vayn to tell us about the track which is a great mix of classic metal and modern rock. Here is the story:. "Blow Me Away" was...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Summer Years Share 'Small World' Video

San Diego, CA pop-punkers Summer Years have just released a music video for their new single "Small World", which comes from their brand new EP "You Can't Live There Forever". Noah Rabe had this to say about the track, "Small World is the first ballad from Summer Years. Nick wrote the lyrics about his home town and the desire to keep the things you love sacred and the same, but knowing that things always change is the best way to value what you have. If it doesn't last forever, when 'it' is happening, that's the time to enjoy it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
antiMUSIC

Kissin' Dynamite 'Coming Home' With New Video

German rockers Kissin' Dynamite have released a music video for their brand new single "Coming Home," which is a taste of their forthcoming album. The new record will be called "Not The End Of The Road" and is set to be released on January 21st. It was produced, recorded and mixed by vocalist Hannes Braun and was mastered by Grammy Award winning producer Jacob Hansen.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Jack White Previews 'Love Is Selfish' Video

(hennemusic) Jack White is sharing a preview of a video for "Love Is Selfish", a track from his forthcoming album, "Entering Heaven Alive." Set to be premiere on January 14, the clip opens with White on stage at an American Legion playing the song's opening on acoustic guitar. Due July...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'

Scorpions have released their brand-new single "Rock Believer". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on February 25th. They have also announced that they will be releasing a music video for the title track on January 18th. Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say about the song, "Over the years, we've heard people say lots of times that rock is dead.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Scorpions Preview 'Rock Believer' Music Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a preview of the upcoming video release for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer." The title track to the band's 2022 album will follow the set's lead single, "Peacemaker", as the second preview ahead of the project's release on February 26. "You...
ENTERTAINMENT
antiMUSIC

Cult of Luna Stream New Single 'Into The Night'

Cult of Luna have released a brand new single entitled "Into the Night". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The Long Road North". The record will be hitting stores on February 11th and features guest appearances from Colin Stetson, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz of Phoenix, and Mariam Wallentin (Wildbirds And Peacedrums).
MUSIC

