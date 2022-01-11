Singled Out: Carter Brady's Best Of Two Worlds

The Nocturnal Affair recently released a new single and video called "Down" and to celebrate we asked mastermind Brendan Shane to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. This is a Frankenstein's Monster of a tune. I wrote the chorus itself almost five years before the verses and music were written. I couldn't figure out what to put in the chorus so I started sifting through my rolodex of melodies and lyrics. We played it live for about a year and a half before even tracking a true demo along with a few other tunes which ended up getting the ball rolling for the record. I've always had a soft spot for the tune because of the subject matter and how therapeutic the writing process of it was for me. I was going through a lot by the time this song was finished.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO