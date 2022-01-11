ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Sundance: ‘Calendar Girls,’ Inspiring Documentary About Dance Group, Sells to Juno Films (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sundance Film Festival doesn’t kick off until next week, but that’s not slowing the dealmaking. Juno Films has acquired North American rights to the feature-length documentary “Calendar Girls,” a look at a dance team comprised of Florida women over 60. The film will have its world premiere at this year’s...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

