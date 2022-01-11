Scripture Of The Day – January 11th

Losing My Religion was one of the defining songs of my youth, thanks to REM. Rather more importantly (unless you care a lot about teenage angst) our collective loss of belief matters hugely for how society has evolved. When I was born, twice as many of us were Christians as had no religion. Today, more of us are atheists than Christians and it appears only slightly over half of British Christians believe in God. We see a similar picture across Europe, even if globally religion is in less of a retreat.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO