Heather Gay Says She Is “Terrified” Of Mary Cosby

Remember when all we knew about Mary Cosby was that she married her step grandpapa? A simpler time. How did it only get worse from there? The accusations being levied against her at this point are almost Jen-Shah – felony-charge bad. Mary’s former church members claim that she is running a cult . One alleged that Mary “screams at her members and mentally abuses them into submission.” Another called her a “scam artist” who “manipulated the members of the church into giving them pretty much all of their money.” Just awful.

Over in the Housewives world, Mary stands charged with no-showing the season two reunion taping. Her cast-mate, Heather Gay , gave her thoughts on the absence during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Though Heather has been wildly sensitive and understanding with Jen Shah’s legal accusations, she doesn’t seem to have the same compassion for Mary. Heather said, “I think the best way to hold people accountable is to put them on TV.

“If you’re running a cult or you’re having affairs or you’re doing all these things and you’re on TV, that’s the best way to root it out because the audience isn’t dumb and there is nowhere to hide.” Heather also told viewers that Mary is depicted fairly on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City . She claimed, “Mary in real life is exactly what you see on the show, if not just more brutally honest and even more ‘tell it like it is.’”

“The show might even soften her because they can’t show everything,” Heather added. “ Mary terrifies me in a way that is good for Housewives…She reads all of us like a Bible.” Chilling.

For her part, Mary has been working on an anti-reality TV campaign during her time away from the RHOSLC stage. She recently took to Instagram to announce,“TV watching lowers IQ. And it increases rudeness too.” Hard hitting content. Mary even added a scientific quote stating, “Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude.” The more you know.

