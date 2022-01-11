ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heather Gay Says She Is “Terrified” Of Mary Cosby

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHZDa_0didgvte00

Remember when all we knew about Mary Cosby was that she married her step grandpapa? A simpler time. How did it only get worse from there? The accusations being levied against her at this point are almost Jen-Shah felony-charge bad. Mary’s former church members claim that she is running a cult . One alleged that Mary “screams at her members and mentally abuses them into submission.” Another called her a “scam artist” who “manipulated the members of the church into giving them pretty much all of their money.” Just awful.

Over in the Housewives world, Mary stands charged with no-showing the season two reunion taping. Her cast-mate, Heather Gay , gave her thoughts on the absence during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Though Heather has been wildly sensitive and understanding with Jen Shah’s legal accusations, she doesn’t seem to have the same compassion for Mary. Heather said, “I think the best way to hold people accountable is to put them on TV.

“If you’re running a cult or you’re having affairs or you’re doing all these things and you’re on TV, that’s the best way to root it out because the audience isn’t dumb and there is nowhere to hide.” Heather also told viewers that Mary is depicted fairly on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City . She claimed, “Mary in real life is exactly what you see on the show, if not just more brutally honest and even more ‘tell it like it is.’”

RELATED: Heather Gay And Whitney Rose Think Jennie Nguyen Gave Back Mary Cosby’s Gift Because Of Lisa Barlow; Heather Thinks Jennie Is Lisa’s “Minion”

“The show might even soften her because they can’t show everything,” Heather added. “ Mary terrifies me in a way that is good for Housewives…She reads all of us like a Bible.” Chilling.

For her part, Mary has been working on an anti-reality TV campaign during her time away from the RHOSLC stage. She recently took to Instagram to announce,“TV watching lowers IQ. And it increases rudeness too.” Hard hitting content. Mary even added a scientific quote stating, “Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude.” The more you know.

RELATED: Mary Cosby Says Heather Gay Is “Racist” And She Blocked Heather On Instagram

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THE RUMORS AND ALLEGATIONS ABOUT MARY COSBY? IS IT HYPOCRITICAL FOR HEATHER TO DEFEND JEN FROM PUBLIC OPINION BUT NOT MARY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Heather Gay Says She Is “Terrified” Of Mary Cosby appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 9

Related
Reality Tea

Heather Gay And Whitney Rose Think Jennie Nguyen Gave Back Mary Cosby’s Gift Because Of Lisa Barlow; Heather Thinks Jennie Is Lisa’s “Minion”

Jennie Nguyen has surpassed expectations for being the newbie cast member on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and having the nerves to take on Mary Cosby point blank.  Certainly Mary’s racially insensitive comment about Jennie’s eyes may have had something to do with Jennie wanting to return the re-gifted shoes.  She needs some respect, […] The post Heather Gay And Whitney Rose Think Jennie Nguyen Gave Back Mary Cosby’s Gift Because Of Lisa Barlow; Heather Thinks Jennie Is Lisa’s “Minion” appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Accused Of Encouraging Self Harm In A Tweet To A Real Housewives Fan

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby, has shocked us yet again; this time with her response to another Twitter account that was perceived to allegedly encourage self harm, according to The Sun. Those watching RHOSLC lately have been following along as Mary, over the course of the last few episodes, has made what […] The post Mary Cosby Accused Of Encouraging Self Harm In A Tweet To A Real Housewives Fan appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Meredith Marks Denies Involvement In Investigation Against Jen Shah Following Heather Gay & Whitney Rose Theorizing That She Tipped Off The Feds

The plot thickens over in Utah.  As the ladies of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fall deeper into dysfunction, their suspicion of each other grows.  The cast still can’t wrap their heads around the arrest of Jen Shah, and as the groups splinters, fingers are irrationally pointing to others suggesting some phantom involvement in the […] The post Meredith Marks Denies Involvement In Investigation Against Jen Shah Following Heather Gay & Whitney Rose Theorizing That She Tipped Off The Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Jennie Nguyen Says She Can’t Wait to “Hold People Accountable” At The Reunion

It’s gotta be hard for a new housewife to try and come into a franchise that is completely overrun with another castmate’s scandal. Jennie Nguyen is one of those housewives. Unfortunately for her, her first season on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is completely overshadowed by Jen Shah’s legal drama. And Jen’s constant outbursts […] The post Jennie Nguyen Says She Can’t Wait to “Hold People Accountable” At The Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Bravo
People

Andy Cohen Teases 'Jaw-Dropping' RHOSLC Moment, Talks Mary Cosby's 'Disappointing' Reunion Absence

Andy Cohen is teasing what Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans can expect from the upcoming season 2 reunion special. While hosting Sirius XM's Radio Andy on Tuesday, Cohen, 53, admitted it was "very disappointing" that star Mary Cosby chose not to attend the taping, which was filmed recently. But Cohen said he "had a sense" that she would likely skip the occasion.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Lisa Barlow Clarifies Her Sister’s Dating History With Husband John Barlow

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is THE moment on Bravo. The ladies of the wild, wild West are only just finishing up their second seasons, but they are already icon status. I thought this season would be centered around Jen Shah’s arrest, similarly to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Erika Jayne. But […] The post Lisa Barlow Clarifies Her Sister’s Dating History With Husband John Barlow appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reacts to Mary Cosby's Racially-Charged Comments to Jennie Nguyen

Watch: Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself. New year, same shocking antics. During the Jan. 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby came under fire for racially insensitive comments she had made in the previous episode about co-star Jennie Nguyen's facial features. Jennie confronted Mary about the references to her "slanted eyes," to which Mary replied, "I didn't mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it's a compliment."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Jennie Nguyen Denies Talking In A “Black Accent” To Mary Cosby; Slams Mary For Not Changing Her Behavior

Jennie Nguyen is not here to put up with anyone’s sh**. While she’s new to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she’s already had her fair share of drama with the ladies. And one of her castmates that seems to be the subject of deep tension just so happens to be Mary Cosby. Despite Jen […] The post Jennie Nguyen Denies Talking In A “Black Accent” To Mary Cosby; Slams Mary For Not Changing Her Behavior appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OK! Magazine

Mary Cosby Skipping Out On 'RHOSLC' Reunion Cost Her $18K, Church Leader Allegedly Requested Her Final Paycheck Be Sent To Her

Mary Cosby reportedly said goodbye to a $18K payout by not showing up to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion. According to a report from Tamra Tattles, the spiritual leader, 49, would have made three times the amount she allegedly makes per episode just for showing up to the recently filmed special.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Gave Up $18K For Skipping The Reunion

Mary Cosby has completely derailed this season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. While the trailer promised plenty of Jen Shah drama, Mary came along and said “hold my [proverbial] beer.” Or tea. Or whatever she drinks. A few days ago, the news broke that Mary skipped out on the reunion. Fans surmised that […] The post Mary Cosby Gave Up $18K For Skipping The Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
blackchronicle.com

Jennie Nguyen Confronts Mary Cosby About Her Racist Remarks

Another day, another bit of bizarre behavior from Bravolebrities. On Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, newbie Jennie Nguyen confronted Mary Cosby for comments she made to her about loving her “slanted eyes.” The new housewife who is of Vietnamese descent first expressed frustration to her husband Duy about the comment before confronting Mary in person.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Sounds Like Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Mary Cosby Could Be Exiting The Show Soon

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby has been a rather polarizing figure. Her personality quirks amused a lot of fans at first, but some of her commentary (which span Season 1 and 2) about race and her fellow co-stars haven't gone over well. Now, amidst the sophomore season coming to a close, it sounds like Cosby could be exiting the show sooner than expected.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Heather Gay Wanted Jen Shah To “Get” Lisa Barlow Bus Fight; Lisa Slams Heather For “Promoting Violence”

The only thing getting me through these dull winter months are my Bravo shows, particularly the ice queens on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. I literally feel like every Sunday is my own personal Super Bowl, except I’m rooting for all the players involved. Well, maybe not Jen Shah if she is guilty of […] The post Heather Gay Wanted Jen Shah To “Get” Lisa Barlow Bus Fight; Lisa Slams Heather For “Promoting Violence” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy