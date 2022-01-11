ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majority of U.S. States Have 80 Percent or More ICU Beds in Use Amid Omicron Surge

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Data from the HHS shows that Rhode Island currently has 95.68 ICU beds in use, including 42.45 percent of beds occupied by COVID-19...

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Why Unvaccinated People Are Feeling the Brunt of the Omicron Surge

Several factors, including its high transmissibility, have led to a surge in the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant. The unvaccinated are at greatest risk for severe illness. Vaccination greatly reduces risk of being hospitalized and dying from the disease. Vaccination also reduces the burden on the healthcare system. President...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

OMICRON PEAK FLORIDA: Numbers Slowly Starting To Turn…

Florida Records 59,061 New COVID-19 Cases On Thursday, But Seven Day Average Is Declining. HHS: 64 Die In Florida Hospitals On Thursday From COVID-19. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest COVID-19 numbers from the CDC and the United States Department of Health and […] The article OMICRON PEAK FLORIDA: Numbers Slowly Starting To Turn… appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
KFOX 14

ICU beds in El Paso fill up as COVID-19 cases surge

El PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Recent numbers from the Texas Department of State Health reveal COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in El Paso. On Monday, El Paso County recorded 504 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and only three ICU beds available. Of the 504 hospitalizations,...
EL PASO, TX
WILX-TV

Lieutenant Governor on Michigan’s worst COVID surge: Don’t expect a lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of Michiganders are isolating at home with COVID-19. One of them is Michigan’s own lieutenant governor, Garlin Gilchrist. Gilchrist tested positive over the weekend. Wednesday, he spoke with News 10 over a video call. When asked what the administration is doing to combat the state’s worst COVID-19 surge yet, he said don’t expect a lockdown.
LANSING, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: More signs that the omicron surge is easing in Florida as state reports drop in cases, hospitalizations

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued to show signs of easing as the state reported a decline in cases and hospitalizations on Saturday, data shows. There were 49,339 new cases on Friday, bringing the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level in eight days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The count does not include those who used at-home tests. The new data ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Climbs To 21.6%, Over 11K Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average positivity rate continues its climb, hitting 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Other key figures are also on the rise: the state is seeing 154.6 cases per 100,000 residents, a steep ascent from 52.8, which was recorded less than a month ago. Hospitalizations are at 23.1 per 100,000 residents. Credit: Minnesota Department Of Health In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state is “in the worst of it,” and doesn’t anticipate the situation to alleviate for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
733K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

