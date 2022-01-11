ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government must commit to continuing free Covid tests

By Tom Eden
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBfHb_0didgjYA00

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a commitment that the UK Government will continue to provide free lateral flow tests “for as long as necessary”.

Scotland’s First Minister was asked about reports that freely-available testing for all could be scrapped and said she wants a “clear commitment” from the UK Government that free testing kits would continue.

The UK Government has denied it has plans to end free lateral flow testing following a story in the Sunday Times.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, following a statement on the lifting of certain coronavirus restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said:”On the issue of lateral flow testing, I think living with Covid is likely to involve, for some time, the need to test ourselves in particular situations.

The UK Government has been at pains to say they are not thinking of removing free access to lateral flow devices anytime soon

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

“Therefore, for that to be effective, I think it is essential that we continue to make lateral flow tests available as widely as possible and free of charge. And that is a really important principle to the effective working of any testing strategy.

“The UK Government has been at pains to say they are not thinking of removing free access to lateral flow devices anytime soon.

“I hope we see that assurance solidify and be replaced with a clear commitment to continue with free lateral flow devices for as long as necessary.”

Responding to the story about supposed proposals to end freely available testing, Ms Sturgeon had previously warned that it would be an “utterly wrongheaded” approach to dealing with Covid-19.

Scotland’s national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, said the Scottish Government believes the UK Government’s denial and said there was there is “no intelligence” that reports of scrapping free coronavirus testing were true.

He added: “We think it’s a red herring.”

The UK’s Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, also denied there are plans to stop providing free lateral flow devices after the report suggesting Prime Minister Boris Johnson would announce the change within weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Business leaders urge Nicola Sturgeon to ease Covid restrictions

Tougher coronavirus restrictions in Scotland have failed to make a “meaningful difference” to infection levels and are causing “enormous damage” to some sectors, business leaders have claimed.Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) spoke out as a poll of its members found that almost two thirds (65%) believe that the measures in place are no longer proportionate to the risk posed by Omicron.With more than two fifths warning they could have to cut staff if the restrictions are not eased, AGCC policy director, Ryan Crighton, demanded: “The First Minister must announce the end of these damaging restrictions this week.“Not doing so places...
WORLD
Telegraph

Live Covid latest news: Nicola Sturgeon cuts self-isolation period in Scotland to seven days

Nicola Sturgeon has abandoned her tougher coronavirus self-isolation rules, cutting the period from 10 to seven days in line with the rest of the UK. The Scottish First Minister had faced pressure from opposition parties to make the change, which applies as long as people test negative on days six and seven of isolation. The changes will come into effect at midnight on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon’s deputy ‘twisting data’ to justify Scotland’s strict Covid rules

Nicola Sturgeon's deputy has been accused of "twisting data" to justify Scotland's stricter Covid rules, with Ms Sturgeon coming under renewed pressure to relax tough self-isolation requirements. John Swinney, the deputy First Minister, on Tuesday cited an Office for National Statistics (ONS) study showing virus rates were lower in Scotland...
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon to give update as cases rise

The first minister is due to address Holyrood later as Covid case numbers in Scotland continue to rise sharply. A further 17,259 cases were reported on Tuesday following a record high of 20,217 positive tests on Monday. Nicola Sturgeon said last week she hoped to be able to give an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should Boris Johnson resign over ‘partygate’? Have your say in our poll

Senior Tories are calling for Boris Johnson to resign despite his apology for attending a boozy party in the garden of Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.The prime minister told the House of Commons this week that he thought the gathering, billed by his own principal private secretary as a "bring your booze" event, was "work" related.But the explanation was not enough to satisfy Douglas Ross, Tory leader in Scotland, who said Mr Johnson's position was "no longer tenable" after his belated apology during Prime Minister's Questions.Ruth Davidson, former leader in Scotland; William Wragg, vice...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scottish Government#The Uk Government#The Sunday Times#The Scottish Parliament#Ms Sturgeon#Scotgov
The Independent

Boris Johnson pledges to ‘address underlying culture’ of lockdown parties in bid to save job

Boris Johnson is set to overhaul his Downing Street operation in a desperate attempt to “address the underlying culture” that led to lockdown boozing, a cabinet minister has said.Tory party chair Oliver Dowden insisted on Sunday that the prime minister was “contrite” over allegations of rule-breaking, and suggested the PM would be making changes to his top team.But opposition parties doubled down on criticism of the prime minister, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying that Mr Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it.“I think he broke the law. I think he’s as good as admitted that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: England’s new isolation rules come in as US expert says Omicron still to peak

People self-isolating with Covid-19 in England will have the option to reduce their isolation period after 5 full days if they test negative on both day 5 and day 6 and do not have a temperature, according to the new government guidelines coming in force from Monday. If anyone still tests positive on day 5 on rapid lateral flow tests, they must continue to stay in isolation until they have had 2 consecutive negative tests taken on separate days. The decision was taken to “support essential public services and keep supply chains running over the winter”. Meanwhile, more than...
WORLD
The Independent

Cutting self-isolation period will not fix country’s sick pay problem – TUC

More than 250,000 workers were self-isolating last month without decent sick pay or any sick pay at all, a new study has suggested.The TUC said reducing the self-isolation period to five days will not fix the country’s “sick pay problem”.The union organisation said workers on low or no sick pay face the “impossible choice” of self-isolating and facing hardship, or putting food on the table but potentially spreading the virus.The TUC said its research estimated that around 267,800 workers in private firms were self-isolating without decent sick pay or any sick pay at all in mid-December.No-one should be forced to choose...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Regional divides widening despite Government pledge to level up, says think tank

The UK’s deep regional divides are widening despite the Government’s promises to level up the country, a think tank for the north of England has warned.In a report published on Monday, IPPR North – a branch of the Institute for Public Policy Research – said that two years after Boris Johnson was elected Conservative leader on a pledge to close regional inequalities, a yawning gap remained between rhetoric and the policy reality.Jonathan Webb, senior research fellow at IPPR North and one of the report’s authors, told the PA news agency: “What the Government needs to do to show that it’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

New Covid self-isolation rules come into force in England

People who have tested positive for Covid in England can now leave self-isolation after five days following two negative lateral flow tests (LFTs). The changes to self-isolation rules are part of government plans to try and reduce staffing pressures amid the Omicron wave. Under the new rules, people can leave isolation at the start of the sixth day after two negative LFT results - one on day five and the other on day six.Previous rules allowed people to leave on day seven following two negative results. Without tests, the isolation period remains at 10 days. The new rules say people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Shorter isolation period comes into effect as minister offers hopeful outlook

People in England can end their coronavirus isolation after five full days in a move hailed as restoring “extra freedoms”.It comes as a Cabinet minister struck an optimistic note by saying the signs for lifting restrictions later this month are “encouraging”.In a change to self-isolation guidance from Monday, people can leave quarantine after five full days, so long as they test negative on days five and six.This is a balanced and proportionate approach to restore extra freedoms and reduce the pressure on essential public services over the winterHealth Secretary Sajid JavidMinisters had been under pressure to reduce the isolation period...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon praises Douglas Stuart novel after reading advance copy

Nicola Sturgeon has said that Booker prize winner Douglas Stuart is taking his place as “one of the greats of Scottish literature” as she praised his second novel.Scotland’s First Minister thanked the publisher for allowing her to read an advance copy of Young Mungo, which is due to be published in April.She praised the book as “exquisitely written” and said it surpasses his debut novel Shuggie Bain, which won the Booker Prize in 2020.Publisher Pan Macmillan describes Young Mungo as “a vivid portrayal of working-class life and the deeply moving story of the dangerous first love of two young men:...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Scottish Government offers to put £80m towards carbon capture project

The Scottish Government are offering up to £80 million in funding for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project known as the Scottish Cluster.However, ministers in Edinburgh say the UK Government must provide more clarity on their support for the project.Under the scheme, emissions would be drawn from the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines and stored at a facility in Aberdeenshire.In October, it was announced the Scottish Cluster would likely come in the second phase of the UK’s CCS sequencing process, after it was decided that the first facilities would be built on the Humber and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Alex Salmond: Push for independence now while Boris Johnson is mired in scandal

Former first minister Alex Salmond said independence supporters should capitalise on the scandal engulfing Boris Johnson and push for another referendum.Predicting that the Prime Minister would be ousted this year after the outrage of Downing Street hosting parties during lockdown, Mr Salmond warned that any successor would be “more organised, more popular, more formidable and more ruthless than Boris Johnson”.The Alba Party leader said Mr Johnson was the “worst Prime Minister in living memory” and argued independence campaigners would “not get a better opportunity” to achieve Scottish Independence.Mr Salmond said: “ It’s in Boris Johnson’s nature to have scandals. The...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

435K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy