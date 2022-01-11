Hulk Hogan Appears To Share Conspiracy Theory About Bob Saget's Death
The WWE legend appeared to post and then delete a comment that linked Saget's death to the COVID-19...www.newsweek.com
The WWE legend appeared to post and then delete a comment that linked Saget's death to the COVID-19...www.newsweek.com
I will also say this, no matter how Bob passed away, everyone should be mindful of what they post about his death as his passing is devastating to all who loves him, especially his wife and daughters.... They are hurting bad enough without complete strangers making their pain worse than it already is.... Be respectable of his family.....
Everything about “Hulk Hogan” is fake. Name, wrestling moves, match outcomes… I don’t recommend listening to this guy’s take on life as gospel.
This is exactly why I won't get the covid shot I am not going to end up like the rest of them I have O positive blood and have not had signs of it since it begin
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 80