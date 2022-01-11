ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Reveals Personal Significance Of Her Massive Rose Tattoo

By Emily Lee
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Back in December, Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City revealed Selena Gomez popped in for some new ink . The end result was a massive, yet intricate design covering the top half of Selena's back. Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy , owner and operator of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, shared a photo of Selena's latest artwork on Instagram not long after she stopped in. “Watercolor on [Selena]...Thank you for always being wonderful.”

Selena's BFF Cara Delevigne got the same exact tattoo , as well. While Selena's tattoo covers the top of her back, Cara was inked on her ribs. "Matching for [Cara]," Bang Bang Tattoo's caption reads. "I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. FYI I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."

During a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan , Selena opened up about the deeply personal meaning of the twin tattoos. “It means a couple of different things,” she shared. “But me and Cara [Delevingne], one of my best friends that I’ve known for—I was maybe 16 when I met her—she calls me ‘Rosebud.’ So, it’s a nickname, and I’ve always wanted a rose. Now, I got one and I love it.”

“I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life," she continued. "I have one with Julia Micheals, my mom, and my best friends.”

Selena and Cara are currently in New York City while they film the second season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short . Shortly before season two went into production, Hulu announced Cara would also be joining the cast of the murder mystery dramedy . The pair have since been spotted hanging out frequently around Manhattan during their downtime.

