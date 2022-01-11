ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Waldhorn: Vicar of Dibley actor who played councillor David Horton dies, aged 78

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died aged 78.

Waldhorn was best known for playing Councillor David Horton opposite Dawn French in the BBC sitcom.

His character was the chairman of the parish council.

Waldhorn, whose other credits include Brush Strokes , Lovejoy and Gallowglass , died on Monday (10 January).

The news was confirmed by his son Josh, who said: “Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

“He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly.”

BBC Comedy and his Vicar of Dibley co-star Dawn French paid tribute to Waldhorn, with the former: “Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nations most treasured BBC shows, and of course as Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley .

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHlK0_0didgSUh00

Waldhorn was a star of stage and screen, and performed many times as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He first starred in Vicar of Dibley in 1994, last playing David in 2015.

